March 1, 2021, 1:12 AM UTC / Updated March 1, 2021, 3:24 AM UTC / Source : TODAY

The 78th Annual Golden Globe Awards, honoring achievements in film and television, are airing live from coast to coast on NBC. The ceremony is hosted by Tina Fey in New York and Amy Poehler in Los Angeles.

The night's honorees will include Jane Fonda, who will receive the Cecil B. deMille Award, and Norman Lear, who will accept the Carol Burnett Award.

Here's a list of the winners, which will be updated throughout the night. The winner in each category is in bold with asterisks.

Best Motion Picture Drama

"The Father"

"Mank"

"Nomadland"

"Promising Young Woman"

"The Trial of the Chicago 7"

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Drama

Riz Ahmed, "Sound of Metal"

Chadwick Boseman, "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom"

Anthony Hopkins, "The Father"

Gary Oldman, "Mank"

Tahar Rahim, "The Mauritanian"

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture, Drama

Viola Davis, "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom"

Andra Day, "The United States vs. Billie Holiday"

Vanessa Kirby, "Pieces of a Woman"

Frances McDormand, "Nomadland"

Carey Mulligan, "Promising Young Woman"

Viola Davis and Chadwick Boseman were nominated for "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom." David Lee / Netflix

Best Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy

"Borat Subsequent Moviefilm"

"Hamilton"

"Music"

"Palm Springs"

"The Prom"

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy

Sacha Baron Cohen, "Borat Subsequent Moviefilm"

James Corden, "The Prom"

Lin-Manuel Miranda, "Hamilton"

Dev Patel, "The Personal History of David Copperfield"

Andy Samberg, "Palm Springs"

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy

Maria Bakalova, "Borat Subsequent Moviefilm"

Kate Hudson, "Music"

Michelle Pfeiffer, "French Exit"

**Rosamund Pike, "I Care a Lot"

Anya Taylor-Joy, "Emma."

Maria Bakalova and Sacha Baron Cohen were nominated for their work in "Borat Subsequent Moviefilm." Courtesy of Amazon Studios

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture

Sacha Baron Cohen, "The Trial of the Chicago 7"

**Daniel Kaluuya, "Judas and the Black Messiah"

Jared Leto, "The Little Things"

Bill Murray, "On the Rocks"

Leslie Odom, Jr., "One Night in Miami"

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture

Glenn Close, "Hillbilly Elegy"

Olivia Colman, "The Father"

**Jodie Foster, "The Mauritanian"

Amanda Seyfried, "Mank"

Helena Zengel, "News of the World"

Best Director, Motion Picture

Emerald Fennell, "Promising Young Woman"

David Fincher, "Mank"

Regina King, "One Night in Miami"

Aaron Sorkin, "The Trial of the Chicago 7"

Chloé Zhao, "Nomadland"

Best Motion Picture, Foreign Language

"Another Round"

"La Llorona"

"The Life Ahead"

**"Minari"

"Two of Us"

Best Motion Picture, Animated

"The Croods: A New Age"

"Onward"

"Over the Moon"

**"Soul"

"Wolfwalkers"

Best Screenplay, Motion Picture

Emerald Fennell, "Promising Young Woman"

Jack Fincher, "Mank"

**Aaron Sorkin, "The Trial of the Chicago 7"

Florian Zeller, Christopher Hampton, "The Father"

Chloé Zhao, "Nomadland"

Best Original Song, Motion Picture

"Fight for You" from "Judas and the Black Messiah"

"Hear My Voice" from "The Trial of the Chicago 7"

**"Io Sì (Seen)" from "The Life Ahead"

"Speak Now" from "One Night in Miami"

"Tigress and Tweed" from "The United States vs. Billie Holiday"

Best Original Score, Motion Picture

Alexandre Desplat, "The Midnight Sky"

Ludwig Göransson, "Tenet"

James Newton Howard, "News of the World"

Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross, "Mank"

**Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross, Jon Batiste, "Soul"

Best Television Series, Drama

**"The Crown"

"Lovecraft Country"

"The Mandalorian"

"Ozark"

"Ratched"

Best Performance by an Actor in a TV Series, Drama

Jason Bateman, "Ozark"

**Josh O'Connor, "The Crown"

Bob Odenkirk, "Better Call Saul"

Al Pacino, "Hunters"

Matthew Rhys, "Perry Mason"

Best Performance by an Actress in a TV Series, Drama

Olivia Colman, "The Crown"

Jodie Comer, "Killing Eve"

**Emma Corrin, "The Crown"

Laura Linney, "Ozark"

Sarah Paulson, "Ratched"

Catherine O'Hara was an early winner for her role in "Schitt's Creek," which was later named best television series, musical or comedy. PopPress

Best Television Series, Musical or Comedy

"Emily in Paris"

"The Flight Attendant"

"The Great"

**"Schitt's Creek"

"Ted Lasso"

Best Performance by an Actor in a TV Series, Musical or Comedy

Don Cheadle, "Black Monday"

Nicholas Hoult, "The Great"

Eugene Levy, "Schitt's Creek"

**Jason Sudeikis, "Ted Lasso"

Ramy Youssef, "Ramy"

Best Performance by an Actress in a TV Series, Musical or Comedy

Lily Collins, "Emily in Paris"

Kaley Cuoco, "The Flight Attendant"

Elle Fanning, "The Great"

Jane Levy, "Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist"

**Catherine O'Hara, "Schitt's Creek"

Hugh Grant and Nicole Kidman both received nods for "The Undoing." HBO

Best Television, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

"Normal People"

"The Queen's Gambit"

"Small Axe"

"The Undoing"

"Unorthodox"

Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Bryan Cranston, "Your Honor"

Jeff Daniels, "The Comey Rule"

Hugh Grant, "The Undoing"

Ethan Hawke, "The Good Lord Bird"

**Mark Ruffalo, "I Know This Much Is True"

Anya Taylor-Joy won for "The Queen's Gambit." Phil Bray / Netflix

Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Cate Blanchett, "Mrs. America"

Daisy Edgar-Jones, "Normal People"

Shira Haas, "Unorthodox"

Nicole Kidman, "The Undoing"

**Anya Taylor-Joy, "The Queen's Gambit"

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

**John Boyega, "Small Axe"

Brendan Gleeson, "The Comey Rule"

Daniel Levy, "Schitt's Creek"

Jim Parsons, "Hollywood"

Donald Sutherland, "The Undoing"

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for TV

**Gillian Anderson, "The Crown"

Helena Bonham Carter, "The Crown"

Julia Garner, "Ozark"

Annie Murphy, "Schitt's Creek"

Cynthia Nixon, "Ratched"

Cecil B. deMille Award

Jane Fonda

Carol Burnett Award

Norman Lear