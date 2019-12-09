The 77th annual Golden Globe Awards will take place next month, but you don’t have to wait until January to learn about a few favorites who won’t be walking away with a trophy.

That’s because, as film and television fans learned Monday morning, some of Hollywood’s best and brightest weren’t even nominated.

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association revealed its list of 2020 hopefuls, and while some stars — like Tom Hanks (for “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood”), Jennifer Aniston (for “The Morning Show”) and Adam Driver (for “Marriage Story”) — made the cut, as expected, the rundown was just as notable for the talent and productions that didn’t.

Taylor Swift stars as Bombalurina in Universal Pictures' "Cats," but it's her music that caught the attention of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association. Universal Pictures

For instance, despite an early screening for the voting body and plenty of award-season buzz, the big screen production of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s “Cats” only managed to claw its way into one category (best original song for Taylor Swift’s “Beautiful Ghosts”).

But while that was a shocker for the best motion picture musical or comedy category, over in the drama categories, Netflix’s hit “The Irishman” got plenty of love — just not for one anticipated top contender.

Robert De Niro didn't get a Golden Globe nomination for his work Netflix's "The Irishman." Netflix

Robert De Niro seemed destined to go head-to-head with “The Joker’s” Joaquin Phoenix and others for best actor in a drama at the Golden Globes, but the venerable star was shut out before the contest got underway.

However, if it’s any consolation for the A-list actor, he’s in good company when it comes to not being nominated.

Greta Gerwig's "Little Women" opens on Christmas Day. Columbia Pictures

Greta Gerwig, whose “Lady Bird” won best motion picture musical or comedy in 2018, didn’t see any love for her work on “Little Women,” which is already getting rave reviews ahead of its Christmas release.

HBO's "'Game of Thrones"" was almost shut out of the game of Golden Globes, save for one nomination for actor Kit Harington. HBO

“Game of Thrones” didn’t even get recognized in the best television drama list for the final season of HBO’s action-fantasy series, and somehow beloved star Peter Dinklage is nowhere to be seen among the supporting actor nods.

Another great who won’t be honored for a final season’s worth of work is Julia Louis-Dreyfus. The former Golden Globe winner and her series “Veep” failed to get any comedy credit this time around.

Julia Louis-Dreyfus was overlooked for performance in the final season of HBO's "Veep." HBO

As for a freshman effort, Gwyneth Paltrow appeared poised for a nom for her performance in the first season of Ryan Murphy’s “The Politician,” but the pre-awards buzz didn’t pay off.

It was the same for Mahershala Ali, who became a fan and critic favorite on season three of “True Detective but didn’t reap any reward in the nominations for best actor in a limited series.

"El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie" didn't make the cut for the 2020 Golden Globes. Netflix

And while Netflix had nothing to complain about overall with the nominations — raking in more than any other movie distributor or television network — its film follow up to “Breaking Bad,” “El Camino,” didn’t rate a single nom.

Expect more shockers when the award winners are revealed at the 77th annual Golden Globe Awards on Jan. 5 at 8p.m. ET on NBC.