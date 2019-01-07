Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

The Golden Globes turned into a real family affair.

Several celebrities showed up at Sunday's ceremony with family members in tow. After all, if you’re going to rub elbows with the hottest stars on one of Hollywood’s biggest nights, who better to share the excitement and pageantry of the evening with than those you love the most?

Ben Stiller and daughter Ella pose on the red carpet. Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

Ben Stiller, 53, and his little girl, Ella, 16, made it a daddy-daughter date. The comedian presented an award, while “Escape at Dannemora,” which he directed and produced, was up for best limited series or motion picture made for television.

Stiller and Christine Taylor split after 17 years of marriage in 2017. In addition to Ella, they are also parents to her younger brother, Quinlin.

Lorne Michaels and daughter Sophie Michaels before the ceremony. Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty Images

“Saturday Night Live” creator and comedy pioneer Lorne Michaels followed Stiller's lead when he showed up with his daughter, Sophie.

It was a girls' night out for Chloe Malle and mom Candice Bergen. Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

Candice Bergen, who was up for best performance by an actress in a TV series, musical or comedy for her work in "Murphy Brown," brought her 33-year-old daughter, Chloe Malle, whom she had with her late husband, director Louis Malle.

Idris Elba, center, his daughter Isan Elba, right, and fianceé Sabrina Dhowre arrive at the Golden Globe Awards. Jordan Strauss / AP

Idris Elba, still riding the wave of being named People’s Sexiest Man Alive, showed up with fiancée Sabrina Dhowre and his 16-year-old daughter, Isan, aka Miss Golden Globe 2019. It's a pretty wholesome way for someone who may very well be the next James Bond to spend the night.

Sandra Oh's parents had double the reason to cheer on their daughter at the Golden Globes — she was the show's co-host and she won an award.

Golden Globes co-host Sandra Oh, who also won for best performance by an actress in a TV drama series for "Killing Eve," got some serious "awww" points by bringing her parents, Oh Junsu and Jeon Young-nam.

Viggo Mortensen's son Henry brought some serious color to the Golden Globe Awards. Valerie Macon / AFP - Getty Images

"Green Book" star Viggo Mortensen, nominated for a Golden Globe for the fourth time, turned up with his 30-year-old, Henry, making it a dad-son night.

Laura Dern and her daughter Jaya Harper on the red carpet. Jordan Strauss / AP

Laura Dern, who was nominated for best performance by an actress in a limited series or a motion picture made for television for "The Tale," took daughter Jaya Harper, 14.

Spike Lee, second from right, and from left, son Jackson Lee, wife Tonya Lewis Lee and daughter Satchel Lee arrive at the Golden Globe Awards. Jordan Strauss / AP

Spike Lee, who garnered a best director, motion picture nomination for "BlacKkKlansman," couldn't settle on who to take with him, so he brought everyone — wife Tonya, son Jackson and daughter Satchel.

William H. Macy and daughter Sofia Grace Macy pose for the cameras. Stefanie Keenan / Getty Images

Five-time Golden Globe nominee William H. Macy shared the evening with his 18-year-old daughter, Sofia.

Regina King was able to celebrate her Golden Globes win with her son. Michael Kovac / Getty Images

Regina King had a memorable night. Not only did she win the award for best performance by an actress in a supporting role in any motion picture for "If Beale Street Could Talk," she got to experience it with her 22-year-old son, Ian, who got to cheer on her mom in person by escorting her.