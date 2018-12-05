Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

/ Source: TODAY By Gina Vivinetto

Sandra Oh and Andy Samberg will co-host the 76th Annual Golden Globe Awards in January.

Oh, the star of the critically acclaimed BBC America drama series “Killing Eve,” and Samberg, star of NBC’s Golden Globe-winning comedy “Brooklyn Nine-Nine,” will emcee the ceremony, which will be broadcast live from Los Angeles' Beverly Hilton hotel Jan. 6 on NBC.

Oh and Samberg were last seen onstage together at the 2018 Primetime Emmy Awards. Lester Cohen / WireImage

“Sandra and Andy are the perfect choices to host this world-class event,” Paul Telegdy and George Cheeks, co-chairmen of NBC Entertainment, said in a statement. “They bring wit, charm and style to a room filled with the very best of film and television. It's sure to be another unforgettable fun-filled night.”

The pairing may sound unlikely at first, until viewers recall the duo's terrific chemistry during a bit at the 2018 Primetime Emmy Awards ceremony in September. Together they poked fun at the 2017 Oscars best picture mixup before presenting the trophy for outstanding directing for a comedy series.

Also, both stars are past Golden Globe winners themselves. Oh, 47, won a Golden Globe in 2006 for playing Dr. Cristina Yang on "Grey's Anatomy." Samberg, 40, won a Golden Globe for his role as goofy cop Jake Peralta on "Brooklyn Nine-Nine," and another for producing the show.

Nominations for the 2019 Golden Globe Awards will be announced Thursday morning.