/ Source: TODAY By Drew Weisholtz

Heidi Klum has made her engagement to Tom Kaulitz red carpet official.

The couple, who announced their engagement last month, stepped out on the red carpet at the Golden Globes on Sunday night.

Heidi Klum was feeling a lot of love on the Golden Globes red carpet. Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

Klum, 45, wore a strapless black ballgown with flower appliques and sweetheart neckline, while Kaulitz went with a classic look in a traditional tuxedo.

Klum, who has done her share of awards shows, shared a video of her getting ready for the Golden Globes.

Klum, who's known almost as much for walking the catwalk as she is for her elaborate Halloween costumes (Princess Fiona, anyone?), revealed she and Kaulitz, a 29-year-old guitarist for the band Tokio Hotel, were engaged in an Instagram post right before Christmas.

"I SAID YES," she wrote at the time.

Since then, Klum, who has been married twice before, including once to the singer Seal, has been filling her Instagram feed with photos and videos of her and Kaulitz, including moments from their New Year's celebration.

And even after the clock struck midnight, Klum and Kaulitz kept the party going, which she chronicled in a sweet video of them dancing.

The upcoming nuptials mark a fresh start for the supermodel, who announced last year that she will be leaving "Project Runway" after 16 seasons on the popular show.