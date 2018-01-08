share tweet pin email

As host of the Golden Globe Awards, Seth Meyers wasted little time in addressing the night’s big theme: the growing campaign against the sexual misconduct scandals that have rocked Hollywood in recent months.

In fact, he addressed it with the first joke in his opening monologue.

“Good evening, ladies and remaining gentlemen,” he addressed the stars in the room at the Beverly Hilton soon after walking onto the stage.

"It's 2018," Meyers added. "Marijuana is finally allowed and sexual harassment finally isn't."

HANDOUT / Reuters Seth Meyers delivers the opening monologue at the Golden Globe Awards.

The “Late Night” host referenced the empowering efforts that many stars have undertaken to combat sexual harassment.

“There’s a new era underway and I can tell because it’s been years since a white man was this nervous in Hollywood," he quipped.

For several minutes, Meyers tackled the subject with a wry sense of humor, taking care not to overstep the boundaries of taste.

“They tried to get a woman to host this show. They said, ‘Hey, how would you like to come and be judged by some of the most powerful people in Hollywood?’ And women were like, ‘Well, where is it?’ And they said it’s at a hotel, and long story short I’m your host tonight,” he said.

NBC via Reuters Meyers drew laughter (and gasps) as he addressed the sexual harassment scandals that have rocked Hollywood.

A couple of Meyers’ jokes came at the expense of Kevin Spacey, one of the several high-profile actors accused of sexual misconduct, but he reserved his most stinging barbs for Harvey Weinstein, the man whose alleged actions inspired the #MeToo movement.

“I think it’s time to address the elephant not in the room ... Harvey Weinstein isn’t here tonight because I’ve heard rumors he’s crazy and difficult to work with,” he said. “But don’t worry — he’ll be back in 20 years when he becomes the first person ever booed during the in memoriam.”

When the audience reacted with audible gasps, Meyers added, “It will sound like that.”

Meyers’ opening monologue followed a red carpet in which many stars wore black and sported a Time’s Up pin to raise awareness of the fight against sexual harassment in the workplace.