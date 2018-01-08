share tweet pin email

The stars are out in full force in Beverly Hills tonight for the 75th Annual Golden Globe Awards, hosted by Seth Meyers. The glitzy ceremony honors the best in movies and TV during the past year.

The Guillermo del Toro drama “The Shape of Water” is the leading movie nominee entering the night, while HBO’s “Big Little Lies” is the top TV nominee.

If you’re not able to watch NBC’s Golden Globes broadcast from start to finish, don’t worry — we’ve got you covered. We're keeping track of all of the winners. Make sure to check back for updates.

The winner in each category is in bold with asterisks.

Best Motion Picture, Drama

"Call Me By Your Name"

"Dunkirk"

"The Post"

"The Shape of Water"

"Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri"

Best Director – Motion Picture

Guillermo del Toro, "The Shape of Water"

Martin McDonagh, "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri"

Christopher Nolan, "Dunkirk"

Ridley Scott, "All the Money In the World"

Steven Spielberg, "The Post"

Best Actor in a Motion Picture, Drama

Timothée Chalamet, "Call Me By Your Name"

Daniel Day-Lewis, "Phantom Thread"

Tom Hanks, "The Post"

Gary Oldman, "Darkest Hour"

Denzel Washington, "Roman J. Israel, Esq."

Best Actress in a Motion Picture, Drama

Jessica Chastain, "Molly's Game"

Sally Hawkins, "The Shape of Water"

Frances McDormand, "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri"

Meryl Streep, "The Post"

Michelle Williams, "All the Money In the World"

Best Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy

"The Disaster Artist"

"Get Out"

"The Greatest Showman"

"I, Tonya"

"Lady Bird"

Best Actor in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy

Steve Carell, "Battle of the Sexes"

Ansel Elgort, "Baby Driver"

**James Franco, "The Disaster Artist"

Hugh Jackman, "The Greatest Showman"

Daniel Kaluuya, "Get Out"

Best Actress in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy

Judi Dench, "Victoria & Abdul"

Helen Mirren, "The Leisure Seeker"

Margot Robbie, "I, Tonya"

Saoirse Ronan, "Lady Bird"

Emma Stone, "Battle of the Sexes"

Best Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture

Willem Dafoe, "The Florida Project"

Armie Hammer, "Call Me By Your Name"

Richard Jenkins, "The Shape of Water"

Christopher Plummer, "All the Money in the World"

**Sam Rockwell, "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri"

Best Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture

Mary J. Blige, "Mudbound"

Hong Chau, "Downsizing"

**Allison Janney, "I, Tonya"

Laurie Metcalf, "Lady Bird"

Octavia Spencer, "The Shape of Water"

Best Screenplay – Motion Picture

Guillermo del Toro, Vanessa Taylor, "The Shape of Water"

Greta Gerwig, "Lady Bird"

Elizabeth Hannah, Josh Singer, "The Post"

**Martin McDonagh, "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri"

Aaron Sorkin, "Molly's Game"

Best Animated Feature Film

"The Boss Baby"

**"Coco"

"Ferdinand"

"The Breadwinner"

"Loving Vincent"

Best Foreign Language Film

"A Fantastic Woman" (Chile)

"First They Killed My Father" (Cambodia)

**"In the Fade" (Germany/France)

"Loveless" (Russia)

"The Square" (Sweden/Germany/France)

Best Original Song – Motion Picture

"Home," "Ferdinand"

"Mighty River," "Mudbound"

"Remember Me," "Coco"

"The Star," "The Star"

**"This Is Me," "The Greatest Showman"

Best Original Score — Motion Picture

Carter Burwell, "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri"

**Alexandre Desplat, "The Shape of Water"

Jonny Greenwood, "Phantom Thread"

John Williams, "The Post"

Hans Zimmer, "Dunkirk"

Best TV Series, Drama

"The Crown"

"Game of Thrones"

**"The Handmaid's Tale"

"Stranger Things"

"This Is Us"

Best Actor in a TV Series, Drama

Jason Bateman, "Ozark"

**Sterling K. Brown, "This Is Us"

Freddie Highmore, "The Good Doctor"

Bob Odenkirk, "Better Call Saul"

Liev Schreiber, "Ray Donovan"

Best Actress in a TV Series, Drama

Caitriona Balfe, "Outlander"

Claire Foy, "The Crown"

Maggie Gyllenhaal, "The Deuce"

Katherine Langford, "13 Reasons Why"

**Elisabeth Moss, "The Handmaid's Tale"

Best TV Series, Musical or Comedy

"Black-ish"

**"The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"

"Master of None"

"SMILF"

"Will & Grace"

Best Actor in a TV Series, Musical or Comedy

Anthony Anderson, "Black-ish"

**Aziz Ansari, "Master of None"

Kevin Bacon, "I Love Dick"

William H. Macy, "Shameless"

Eric McCormack, "Will & Grace"

Best Actress in a TV Series, Musical or Comedy

Pamela Adlon, "Better Things"

Alison Brie, "GLOW"

**Rachel Brosnahan, "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"

Issa Rae, "Insecure"

Frankie Shaw, "SMILF"

Best TV Movie or Limited Series

"Big Little Lies"

"Fargo"

"Feud: Bette and Joan"

"Top of the Lake"

"The Sinner"

Best Actor in a Limited Series or TV Movie

Robert De Niro, "The Wizard of Lies"

Jude Law, "The Young Pope"

Kyle MacLachlan, "Twin Peaks"

**Ewan McGregor, "Fargo"

Geoffrey Rush, "Genius"

Best Actress in a Limited Series or TV Movie

Jessica Biel, "The Sinner"

**Nicole Kidman, "Big Little Lies"

Jessica Lange, "Feud: Bette and Joan"

Susan Sarandon, "Feud: Bette and Joan"

Reese Witherspoon, "Big Little Lies"

Best Supporting Actor in a Series, Limited Series or TV Movie

David Harbour, "Stranger Things"

Alfred Molina, "Feud: Bette and Joan"

Christian Slater, "Mr. Robot"

**Alexander Skarsgård, "Big Little Lies"

David Thewlis, "Fargo"

Best Supporting Actress in a Series, Limited Series, or TV Movie