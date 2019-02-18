Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

Feb. 18, 2019, 7:58 PM GMT / Source: TODAY By Joe Dziemianowicz

Here's a getaway for your pals and your confidantes: a cruise crafted around "The Golden Girls."

And yes, there will be cheesecake.

The five-night sail, officially called the Golden Girls at Sea: A Golden Girls Fan Cruise, will depart Feb. 24, 2020, from Miami — home sweet home to beloved "golden girls" Blanche, Rose, Dorothy and Sophia. The Celebrity Infinity will make stops during the trek in Key West, Florida, and Cozumel, Mexico.

And if you threw a party, invited everyone you knew ... would it look like Golden Girls at Sea? NBC via Getty Images

Besides live entertainment and an array of fancy food that's become typical on most cruises, a boatload of special activities are in store. They include a costume contest (caftan, anyone?), bingo (naturally) and a “One Night in St. Olaf Dance Party” including a game of Ugel and Flugel that would made Rose sit up and take notice.

Packages for the cruise start at $986.69 for an oceanview cabin (based on double occupancy) and go up to $1,181.69 for an aqua class deluxe oceanview balcony (also based on double occupancy).

This seaworthy excursion, presented by Flip Phone, isn't the first venture inspired by the beloved sitcom, which ended original episodes in 1992 and still boasts a die-hard fan base. "Golden Girls" hot sauces by Always Fits were created to be as spicy as Blanche, and a brightly colored multigrain "Golden Girls" cereal by Funko debuted last fall.

For more information on the cruise, visit flipphoneevents.com.