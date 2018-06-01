'Golden Girls' super fan Leslie Jones says she would be this character

Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

There’s no question about it: Leslie Jones is the reigning queen of comedy.

She’s prepping for a three-day stint at Carolines on Broadway in New York City that begins Thursday night, as well as the Emmys and a new season of “Saturday Night Live.” TODAY spoke with her about all of her creative endeavors — on the eve of her 51st birthday.

Happy birthday to the comedy queen! Getty Images

“As long as I’ve been doing comedy, I’ve never really had time to celebrate my birthday — I was always working,” Jones told TODAY. “This time I just thought, ‘I want to perform — I want to perform on my birthday. It’ll be cool, everybody will be there — it’ll be nice.’”

Jones filled us in on how she puts together her show.

“You know, I do a lot of clubs, I do a lot of spots,” she said. “I make sure that I write notes — I do a lot of stuff.”

For the second year in a row, Jones received an Emmy nomination in the best supporting actress in a comedy category. Colin Jost — whom Jones has referred to as a “delicious marshmallow,” among other things — will emcee the Sept. 17 ceremony alongside his "Weekend Update" co-host, Michael Che.

We can only hope that Jones makes an appearance on the Emmy stage as well, but the star would only say, “You never know what’s going to happen, girl.”

The one thing she would confirm? She’ll be wearing her favorite designer, Christian Siriano. “You know that’s my boo,” said Jones.

Jones is vocal about the things she loves, and that includes “The Golden Girls.” She was asked which one of the characters on the beloved sitcom she identifies with most.

“I’d be the one that'd be running the house — the tall one that’s always complaining?” said Jones, referring to Dorothy.

“Blanche would be who I would want to be,” said Jones, before joking, “Now when I get old I’ll probably be Sophia. I’m definitely doing heroin when I'm 97, are you kidding me?”