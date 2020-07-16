'Golden Girls' house goes on sale — see what the inside really looks like

The home, built in 1955, spans nearly 3,000 square feet and sits on a quarter-acre of land. Inspired by mid-century Hawaiian architecture and design, the home was custom-designed and features a unique but timeless style.

Barry said that even though only the home's exterior was ever shown on the show, fans frequently stop by to take pictures.

"There were people here and there who would knock on the door and ask if the Golden Girls were there," he said, joking that his mother, who lived to be 90, might have been mistaken for one of the characters as she aged. "People took selfies, pictures ... Almost daily, I would say, people come by and do pictures and look at the house, even still. And a lot of them are young. A whole young generation has embraced the show."