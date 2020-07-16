Watch TODAY All Day! Get the best news, information and inspiration from TODAY, all day long

'Golden Girls' house goes on sale — see what the inside really looks like

The home used for exterior shots on "The Golden Girls" is on the market — and fans can see the interior for the first time.
Courtesy Brandon Valente, Brandon V Photography

By Kerry Breen

The home that served as one of the most famous exteriors in television is on sale!

Even though most of the hit TV series "The Golden Girls" was shot on a soundstage, the exterior shots of the home were filmed in Brentwood, California, several thousand miles away from the show's fictional Miami location.

The plants and other greenery around the home made it a great option for the show to film. Courtesy Brandon Valente, Brandon V Photography

The inside of the gorgeous California home, located at 245 N. Saltair Avenue in Los Angeles, has always been off-limits to fans — until now.

The estate of the original owners is selling the four-bedroom, three-and-a-half-bathroom home for just under $3 million, and it's already garnered some major attention.

"There’s a whole slew of interest," said James Barry, the son of the home's original owners.

The home features four bedrooms and three and a half bathrooms. Courtesy Brandon Valente, Brandon V Photography

The home, built in 1955, spans nearly 3,000 square feet and sits on a quarter-acre of land. Inspired by mid-century Hawaiian architecture and design, the home was custom-designed and features a unique but timeless style.

Barry said that even though only the home's exterior was ever shown on the show, fans frequently stop by to take pictures.

"There were people here and there who would knock on the door and ask if the Golden Girls were there," he said, joking that his mother, who lived to be 90, might have been mistaken for one of the characters as she aged. "People took selfies, pictures ... Almost daily, I would say, people come by and do pictures and look at the house, even still. And a lot of them are young. A whole young generation has embraced the show."

Neutral patterns and original oak floors run through the entire home. Courtesy Brandon Valente, Brandon V Photography

Barry said that even though the front of the home was used for the show, he doesn't see many similarities between its interior and the set that "Golden Girls" was filmed on.

"The interior was nothing like the show’s interior," he said. "It’s a completely different set."

Called a "timeless expression of serene living" in the real estate listing, the home features ultra-high ceilings, walls of glass, and gorgeous clerestory windows, which fill the space with light. Throughout the home, sliding shoji screens allow for as much openness or privacy as one would prefer.

Natural textures and neutral colors fill the home with a relaxing atmosphere. Courtesy Brandon Valente, Brandon V Photography

The kitchen looks like it would have been perfect on "Golden Girls," decked out in retro neons. The two sinks and turquoise Formica counters add a kitschy, colorful touch, and a small dining area overlooks the backyard.

The tri-color kitchen and dining area add a pop of color to the house. Courtesy Brandon Valente, Brandon V Photography

Aside from the kitchen, the rest of the house artfully blends natural colors and textures to create a subtle, peaceful atmosphere. Original oak hardwood floors, still in perfect condition, run through the whole home.

According to the real estate listing, a "distinctive Japanese engawa, or perimeter aisle, borders the home" and eventually widens into a covered veranda in front of the living room.

High ceilings and glass walls let in plenty of light. Courtesy Brandon Valente, Brandon V Photography

Rachelle Rosten from Douglas Elliman has the listing.

