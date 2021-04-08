IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Shop up to 87% off personalized jewelry, cashmere and more Mother’s Day gifts

'The Goldbergs' honors George Segal in his final episode with moving tribute

Segal had been with the series since its premiere in 2013.

George Segal, Oscar nominee and 'Goldbergs' star, dies at age 87

March 24, 202101:43
/ Source: TODAY
By Drew Weisholtz

George Segal’s final appearance on “The Goldbergs” ended Wednesday with a tribute to the late actor, who died last month at age 87.

The episode concluded with a brief compilation of moments featuring the actor from his eight-year run on the ABC comedy. He played Albert “Pops” Solomon, the wise and somewhat offbeat grandfather who often helped Adam, played Sean Giambrone, in his escapades, while also offering sage advice.

Watch TODAY All Day! Get the best news, information and inspiration from TODAY, all day long.

“Dedicated to our friend, George,” read a message at the end of the episode before a series of memorable moments ran, including Segal and Giambrone in character dressed up as Ghostbusters, which he referred to as “Ghostfellas.”

“Usually, people just pretend to listen to me and then do whatever they want,” he said as images of him in various costumes and hugging other co-stars, including Wendi McLendon-Covey and Hayley Orrantia, played.

George Segal, right, provided guidance to grandson Adam, played by Sean Giambrone, on "The Goldbergs."ABC / ABC

“If you just believe in yourself, like I do, you can’t lose,” he said.

“We will miss you, George,” another message read as the tribute drew to a close.

Wednesday’s episode was quintessential Pops, in which he played a supporting role to Adam, who worried his girlfriend, Brea, thought his life was too easy.

"Instead of trying to convince Brea that you're not spoiled, why don't you show her by getting a (bleeping) job?" Pops suggests at one point, prompting Adam to get a gig at the ice cream shop where his girlfriend works.

Segal, who died from complications following bypass surgery, was a decorated actor and earned an Oscar nomination for “Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?” He also appeared in films “The Owl and the Pussycat,” “The Hot Rock” and “A Touch of Class.”

Segal also appeared on many TV shows prior to “The Goldbergs,” most notably as magazine publisher Jack Gallo on “Just Shoot Me!”

Drew Weisholtz

Drew Weisholtz is a reporter for TODAY Digital, focusing on pop culture, nostalgia and trending stories. He has seen every episode of “Saved by the Bell” at least 50 times, longs to perfect the crane kick from “The Karate Kid” and performs stand-up comedy, while also cheering on the New York Yankees and New York Giants. A graduate of Rutgers University, he is the married father of two kids who believe he is ridiculous.