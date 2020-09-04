An offer you can't refuse: 'The Godfather Part III' will get a new ending

Just when you thought the curtain had closed on the Corleone crime family, director Francis Ford Coppola is pulling moviegoers back in to his "Godfather" trilogy. Paramount Pictures announced Thursday it will release a newly edited and restored version of “The Godfather Part III,” available in select theaters this December along with a later digital and DVD release.

“It was not meant to be part of a trilogy, but rather a coda to the first two films, and we wished it could be given a different title, one more appropriate," Coppola wrote in his newly penned forward for “The Godfather” book’s 50th anniversary. "Neither of us had the power to insist on our title but in my mind, the film will always be called 'The Death of Michael Corleone.'”

Along with a newly edited beginning and ending, the film will also have a new title that rivals the running time of Coppola’s epics: “Mario Puzo’s The Godfather, Coda: The Death of Michael Corleone.”

The third installment in the iconic saga of the Corleone crime family, starring Al Pacino at the helm as Michael Corleone, is a much more haunting and melancholic look at an older Michael who is trying to distance himself from his past transgressions as Don of the Corleone clan. Viewers relive the numerous deaths occurring in “The Godfather” and “The Godfather: Part II,” including the time when Michael orders his brother Fredo Corleone’s death.