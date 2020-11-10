Gloria Estefan recalls 'excruciating' pain after near fatal bus crash in 1990

Gloria Estefan and her family are opening up about the near-fatal bus crash that seriously injured her 30 years ago.

The Grammy-winning singer and her husband, Emilio Estefan, along with their daughter Emily, share candid details about the terrifying accident in the latest episode of "Red Table Talk: The Estefans," premiering Wednesday on Facebook Watch.

The "Get on Your Feet" singer, 63, was forced to undergo back surgery after the crash, which happened when a tractor trailer rear-ended her private tour bus on a snowy Pennsylvania road. Gloria was on board with both Emilio and the couple's then 9-year-old son, Nayib.

"We got rear-ended by a fully-loaded 18-wheeler and there was what felt like an explosion. It was huge," Gloria recalls in a dramatic preview clip.

"I opened my eyes and I'm on the floor of the bus and I am looking around and it is mayhem," she continues, recalling her "wild-eyed" husband screaming as he rushed to help her.

"He's covered in blood. I go, 'Babe, I broke my back,' says Estefan, adding, "I tried to get up. I had the taste of electricity in my mouth. That's the only way I can describe it."

The pain, said Gloria, "was excruciating." Doctors told the music icon at the time that she'd never walk again or have children again.

Gloria proved them wrong on both counts. She and Emilio, 67, had Emily, who's also a musician, in 1994.

In another preview clip, Emilio, who was his wife's primary caregiver during her grueling recovery, told Gloria it was a "blessing" to help nurse her back to health.

The accident taught the couple, who married in 1978, that their marriage could withstand anything. "We always love each other and when you go through the tough times, it's when you prove that you have to love even more," said Emilio.

The emotional episode also features Gloria and Emily performing Gloria's 1991 hit "Coming Out of the Dark," which she wrote in the accident's aftermath.

"When we wrote this song, your dad said, 'I want to show you, I wrote this down the day of your accident when I was going in the helicopter," Gloria tells her daughter.

Added Emilio, "In that moment, I saw a little light come into my eye and I wrote it on a piece of paper, 'coming out of the dark.' We'll be okay.'"

"Red Table Talk: The Estefans" airs Wednesday at 12 p.m. ET on Facebook Watch.