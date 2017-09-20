Pop Culture

Surprise! 2 lucky fans receive tickets to Global Citizen Festival

TODAY

The Global Citizen Festival in Central Park Saturday will feature Stevie Wonder, Green Day and many more. Jennifer Breithaupt, Global Consumer Chief Marketing Officer of Citi, a partner of the Global Citizen Festival, joins us live on the plaza to give away VIP tickets.

Closed Captioning
apply | reset x
font
size
T
T
T
T
color

Global Citizen Festival will feature Stevie Wonder, Green Day, many more

Play Video - 1:38

Global Citizen Festival will feature Stevie Wonder, Green Day, many more

Play Video - 1:38

More video

For more information on the festival, visit Globalcitizen.org/citi.

More: Pop Culture Citi Concert Series

TOP