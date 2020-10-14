Only hours left on Amazon Prime Day! Score the best deals on Apple, Levi's and more

Glenn Close, Amy Adams look very different in new 'Hillbilly Elegy' trailer

The film will air on Netflix, and is a strong early Oscars contender.
/ Source: TODAY
By Randee Dawn

We're all familiar with Amy Adams. We've been long acquainted with Glenn Close.

But in their new upcoming movie for Netflix, "Hillbilly Elegy," you're going to have a hard time recognizing them.

Netflix released the trailer Wednesday, and here's your first look at Mawmaw (Close) and Bev (Adams), plus Bev's son J.D., and their troubled relationship:

Yeah, that's pretty unrecognizable! Both women have teased-out, tangled hair that symbolizes the tangled, difficult relationship they share, and they're shown not exactly living a life of glamour in the trailer.

Instead, we're seeing a story of regret and sorrow — but also a lot of determination among this blue collar family to make things better for themselves. The film's based on The New York Times' 2016 bestseller "Hillbilly Elegy: A Memoir of a Family and Culture in Crisis," written by J.D. Vance. He tells the story of growing in Middletown, Ohio, among a family with traditional Appalachian values.

Glenn Close and Amy Adams are co-stars with a very different look in the upcoming "Hillbilly Elegy."Getty Images

"I thought your momma was gonna be all right, be happy," the "Terminator" film-loving Mawmaw says in the trailer. "I know I could've done better, but you gotta decide: You want to be somebody or not?"

The movie, directed by Ron Howard, has been slowly making its way to the screen since 2017; Netflix came on board in 2019 after a bidding war.

And we can see why: The film appears well-made ... and definitely Oscar bait. Close and Adams have 13 Academy Award nominations between them, and not one win.

So get your tissues ready and settle in for a good old-fashioned emotional roller coaster. "Hillbilly Elegy" will be available on Netflix and select theaters starting Nov. 24.

Glenn Close tells Hoda and Jenna about her time in quarantine

May 13, 202006:16
Randee Dawn