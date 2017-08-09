Glen Campbell's daughter mourns her late father: 'I owe him everything'

share tweet pin email

With a touching photo of their hands entwined, Glen Campbell's youngest daughter paid tribute to the country music legend, who died on Tuesday at the age of 81.

"Heartbroken,'' Ashley Campbell, 30, wrote on Instagram. "I owe him everything I am, and everything I ever will be. He will be remembered so well and with so much love."

The creator of hits like "Rhinestone Cowboy" and "Wichita Lineman" died in Nashville, Tennessee, after a long battle with Alzheimer's disease, which he revealed he was suffering from when he was 75 years old in 2011.

Ashley, the youngest of his eight children, has followed in his footsteps as a singer/songwriter and played banjo on her father's farewell tour in 2011-12.

Earlier this summer, she posted a touching and heartbreaking message to him on Father's Day.

"I wish you were here,'' she wrote. "I can hug you and hold you but I can't know for sure where you are. I love you dad. I'm here for you. Thank you for giving me everything."

She wrote a song "Remembering," about Campbell's battle with Alzheimer's that was released in 2015 after also being part of the award-winning documentary "I'll Be Me" about his life with the disease.

Ashley was also part of her father's final album of cover songs, "Adios," which was released in June.

Her tribute followed a host of musicians and celebrities offering condolences and memories of the Country Music Hall of Famer on Tuesday.

In a career that spanned six decades, he released 21 Top 40 hits and sold more than 45 million records.

Follow TODAY.com writer Scott Stump on Twitter.