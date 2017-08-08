Glen Campbell, the country music legend who scored crossover pop hits with songs like "Rhinestone Cowboy" and "Wichita Lineman," has died at age 81.
Tributes pour in for Glen Campbell, dead at 81Play Video - 2:10
Tributes pour in for Glen Campbell, dead at 81Play Video - 2:10
The musician, a staple on radio stations during the 1960s and 1970s, died Tuesday in Nashville, Tennessee, after a long battle with Alzheimer's disease.
"It is with the heaviest of hearts that we announce the passing of our beloved husband, father, grandfather," Campbell's family said in a statement posted on his official website.
Campbell scored 21 Top 40 hits over a career that spanned six decades, and sold more than 45 million records, even outselling the Beatles in 1968.
In 2011, at age 75, Campbell, who was hailed for his guitar virtuosity and his tender croon, revealed he had been diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease. Months later, he released "Ghost," a final album of original music, and embarked on a farewell tour, which was chronicled in the award-winning 2014 documentary "I'll Be Me."
Glen Campbell's Alzheimer's battle captured on filmPlay Video - 4:59
Glen Campbell's Alzheimer's battle captured on filmPlay Video - 4:59
More video
Meet ‘Rattled’ couple who grew their family despite cancer
It’s a special edition of ‘Who Knew?’ for Hoda Kotb’s birthday!
See Hoda Kotb get birthday greetings from Brett Eldredge (and Haley Joy!)
Watch Les Twins, winners on ‘World of Dance,’ perform live on TODAY
Earlier this year, Campbell, who was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame in 2005, released a final studio album of cover songs called "Adiós."
On Tuesday, Campbell's fellow musicians and celebrity fans took to social media to share condolences and memories of the music legend.