Glen Campbell, the country music legend who scored crossover pop hits with songs like "Rhinestone Cowboy" and "Wichita Lineman," has died at age 81.

Lisa Lake / Getty Images Campbell performing in 2012.

The musician, a staple on radio stations during the 1960s and 1970s, died Tuesday in Nashville, Tennessee, after a long battle with Alzheimer's disease.

"It is with the heaviest of hearts that we announce the passing of our beloved husband, father, grandfather," Campbell's family said in a statement posted on his website.

It is with the heaviest of hearts that we announce the passing of Glen Travis Campbell, at the age of 81 https://t.co/zSv4RqjK4H — Glen Campbell (@GlenCampbell) August 8, 2017

Campbell scored 21 Top 40 hits over a career that spanned six decades, and sold more than 45 million records, even outselling the Beatles in 1968.

NBC / NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

In 2011, at age 75, Campbell, who was hailed for his guitar virtuosity and his tender croon, revealed he had been diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease. Months later, he released "Ghost," a final album of original music, and embarked on a farewell tour, which was chronicled in the award-winning 2014 documentary "I'll Be Me."

Earlier this year, Campbell, who was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame in 2005, released a final studio album of cover songs called "Adiós."

On Tuesday, Campbell's fellow musicians and celebrity fans took to social media to share condolences and memories of the music legend.

Glen Campbell was one of the greatest voices of all time. I will always love you, Glen! pic.twitter.com/LQFEWA42lF — Dolly Parton (@DollyParton) August 8, 2017

Extremely sad to hear that Glen Campbell has passed away. My prayers and thoughts go out to him and his family. — Blake Shelton (@blakeshelton) August 8, 2017

Songs, songs, songsâ¦ Man, in a world of good stuff, his was great, in a world of great stuff, his was special! @GlenCampbell pic.twitter.com/9qexor9jX0 — Tim McGraw (@TheTimMcGraw) August 8, 2017

Thank you @GlenCampbell for the artistry, grace & class you brought to country music. You were a shining light in so many ways. — Brad Paisley (@BradPaisley) August 8, 2017

Saddened by the passing of Glen Campbell, a great entertainer, a great man & a great Arizonan - thanks for the memories! — John McCain (@SenJohnMcCain) August 8, 2017

Country music will never be the same. Sending love to Glen Campbellâs family. pic.twitter.com/NMT5b7s7U3 — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) August 8, 2017

Truly sad to hearing of the passing of @GlenCampbell. What a towering talent & a tenderhearted, delightful man. Sending his family my love. — Kathie Lee Gifford (@KathieLGifford) August 8, 2017

Thank you Glen Campbell for sharing your talent with us for so many years

May you rest in peace my friend

You will never be forgotten — Charlie Daniels (@CharlieDaniels) August 8, 2017

Besides being an amazing solo artist, Glen Campbell was also a genius studio musician - as partâ¦ https://t.co/PF0q9pdutd — Lenny Kravitz (@LennyKravitz) August 8, 2017

We lost a music legend today. Rest in peace, Glen Campbell. Sending love and prayers to his family. pic.twitter.com/CqW5eMFXAF — Rascal Flatts (@rascalflatts) August 8, 2017

RIP Glen Campbell, a true gentleman genius - You will forever be gentle on our minds! — Ed Helms (@edhelms) August 8, 2017

Huge loss in the world of music today. Rest In Peace, Glen Campbell. https://t.co/vexA1kYixX — Sheryl Crow (@SherylCrow) August 8, 2017