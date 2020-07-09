Sign up for our newsletter

Several of Naya Rivera’s former “Glee” co-stars are asking for prayers for Rivera, who officials believe went missing while boating on Wednesday.

“We need all the prayers we can get to bring our Naya back home to us. We need your love and light,” "Glee" star Heather Morris wrote in her Instagram story.

Rivera and Morris played Santana and Brittany on the hit Fox musical show. FOX

Morris played Brittany, the love-interest-turned-wife of Rivera’s character, Santana, on the show from 2009 to 2015.

Santana and Brittany eventually tied the knot on the show. FOX

Demi Lovato, who had a recurring role in the fifth season of “Glee,” also asked people to pray for Rivera’s safe return.

Lovato (left) asked for prayers for Rivera (right), who she knew from her time on "Glee." FOX

“Please pray for @nayarivera to be found safe and sound,” the singer wrote in her Instagram story.

Dot-Marie Jones, who played Coach Beiste on the Fox musical show, shared her shock about the incident on Instagram.

“THIS CANT BE!!! 🙏🏻PLEASE KEEP PRAYING! #nayarivera I LOVE YOU GIRL,” she wrote.

Praying. — Harry Shum Jr (@HarryShumJr) July 9, 2020

Harry Shum Jr., who played Mike Chang on the show, shared a simple message on Twitter: “Praying.”

Actress Jackée Harry, who knew Rivera as a little girl when she appeared in her first sitcom, “The Royal Family,” from 1991 to 1992, shared her love for Rivera on Twitter.

Prayers up for the lovely Naya Rivera. 🙏🙏



We starred alongside one another in her first very television series, The Royal Family, and I’ve watched her career blossom ever since. Please God, don’t cut this life short. pic.twitter.com/8fRDuuh3oK — Jackée Harry (@JackeeHarry) July 9, 2020

“Prayers up for the lovely Naya Rivera,” she wrote. “We starred alongside one another in her first very television series, The Royal Family, and I’ve watched her career blossom ever since. Please God, don’t cut this life short.”

Rivera, 33, went missing on July 8 while boating with her 4-year-old son, Josey, on Lake Piru, 56 miles north-northwest of Los Angeles. A few hours after the pair rented the boat, authorities found her son sleeping alone on the vessel. The child told police that Rivera had been swimming and had not returned, according to the Ventura County Sheriff’s Department.

Josey is Rivera’s only child from her marriage to actor Ryan Dorsey. The pair divorced in 2018.