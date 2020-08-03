Watch TODAY All Day! Get the best news, information and inspiration from TODAY, all day long.

'Glee' star Jenna Ushkowitz gets engaged to David Stanley

Everybody's smiling in the picture, including the family pet.

By Randee Dawn

"Glee" actor Jenna Ushkowitz has a brand-new reason to be gleeful: She just got engaged!

As she showed in an Instagram photo posted Sunday night, she's got a grin, a ring, a dog (that's French bulldog Bear) ... and a new fiancé in David Stanley.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CDaBDMCAWe-

"Yes, a million times, yes," she wrote in the caption, her smile sparkling nearly as much as the diamond engagement ring. Stanley shared the same picture with a caption reading "Yes" followed by heart emojis.

Ushkowitz, 34, and Stanley have been dating for just over two years.

She's got a Tony for producing Broadway musical "Once on This Island," while on "Glee" she played Tina Cohen-Chang, who was part of the show's original cast. On the series, she auditioned for the glee club by singing Katy Perry's "I Kissed a Girl."

Ushkowitz (center r.) with (from l.) Kevin McHale, Darren Criss, Becca Tobin, Blake Jenner and Pamela Chan in a 2013 episode of "Glee."FOX / Getty Images

In response to the post, Ushkowitz heard from fans and former colleagues alike: Alex Newell wrote "Congrats!!!" a sentiment echoed by both Demi Lovato and Sarah Hyland in the comments.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CCBznoGgsI9

In another Instagram (featuring Bear and big smiles) from their two-year anniversary in June, Ushkowitz wrote, "2 years of getting to know you, traveling, laughing. 2 years of growth, learning about each other, ourselves, our love and 2 years of creating our little family. Can't wait for all the days, months, years to come. Happy anniversary mi amor."

Congratulations to the couple!

