"Glee" actor Jenna Ushkowitz has a brand-new reason to be gleeful: She just got engaged!

As she showed in an Instagram photo posted Sunday night, she's got a grin, a ring, a dog (that's French bulldog Bear) ... and a new fiancé in David Stanley.

"Yes, a million times, yes," she wrote in the caption, her smile sparkling nearly as much as the diamond engagement ring. Stanley shared the same picture with a caption reading "Yes" followed by heart emojis.

Ushkowitz, 34, and Stanley have been dating for just over two years.

She's got a Tony for producing Broadway musical "Once on This Island," while on "Glee" she played Tina Cohen-Chang, who was part of the show's original cast. On the series, she auditioned for the glee club by singing Katy Perry's "I Kissed a Girl."

Ushkowitz (center r.) with (from l.) Kevin McHale, Darren Criss, Becca Tobin, Blake Jenner and Pamela Chan in a 2013 episode of "Glee." FOX / Getty Images

In response to the post, Ushkowitz heard from fans and former colleagues alike: Alex Newell wrote "Congrats!!!" a sentiment echoed by both Demi Lovato and Sarah Hyland in the comments.

In another Instagram (featuring Bear and big smiles) from their two-year anniversary in June, Ushkowitz wrote, "2 years of getting to know you, traveling, laughing. 2 years of growth, learning about each other, ourselves, our love and 2 years of creating our little family. Can't wait for all the days, months, years to come. Happy anniversary mi amor."

Congratulations to the couple!