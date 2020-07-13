'Glee' star Amber Riley breaks silence on search for Naya Rivera, claps back at critics

Amber Riley addressed fans on Twitter on Sunday regarding her silence amid the search for her former “Glee” co-star Naya Rivera.

"Show some respect,” she wrote. “All our energy is going toward helping find Naya and praying for her safe return and for her family. No one owes anyone online a performance of grief. This is very real and devastating. Focus on Naya and her family. Not us. We don’t matter right now.”

The 34-year-old actress and singer followed up with a separate tweet with the hashtags, “#helpfindnaya #NayaRivera #nayariveramissing.”

Rivera’s former “Glee” co-stars are rallying around the actress while authorities continue to search for her on the shores of Lake Piru outside Los Angeles.

“We need all the prayers we can get to bring our Naya back home to us. We need your love and light,” “Glee” star Heather Morris wrote in her Instagram story on July 9.

Harry Shum Jr., who played Mike Chang on the show, shared a message on Twitter on July 9, simply writing, “Praying.”

Demi Lovato, who had a recurring role on “Glee” in its fifth season, shared a message on her Instagram story praying for her safe return.

“Please pray for @nayarivera to be found safe and sound,” Lovato wrote.

The 33-year-old actress has been missing since Wednesday. Rivera went boating with her 4-year-old son, Josey, who was found napping on the boat, alone, hours later. He told the police that she'd been swimming and didn't return, according to the Ventura County Sheriff's Department.

The search has been ongoing for five days, with rescue personnel on boats and helicopters searching the area. The Ventura County Sheriff's Office announced on July 9 that the search for Rivera changed from a rescue mission to a recovery effort.

"She would remind me in moments like this that God has a plan for everything," Morris told NBC News in a statement. "We need to keep our chin up and stay strong."