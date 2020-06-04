'Glee' producer calls out other 'bad actors' on the show besides Lea Michele

A consulting producer on the show “Glee” called out other “bad actors” involved in the series’ production in addition to actress Lea Michele, who has faced backlash in recent days over her previous treatment of fellow cast members.

Marti Noxon tweeted, then apparently deleted, several comments about the situation.

“Re: @LeaMichele. Hey, I’m all for calling out bad behavior and even for some schadenfreude when that behavior is punished. That said, on GLEE there were LOTS of bad actors. Who were NOT women,” she tweeted, per Page Six screen captures. “People in the industry know who I’m talking about. Why aren’t we calling them out?”

“It seems to me that women are the first to go under the bus. But a lot of males get away with being the bullies-in-chief. How come we let them get away with it? Maybe it’s because as long as they earn someone money, they get a pass,” she added.

Noxon did not name any names in her initial string of tweets, instead saying she would “leave that to my male allies. It’s their turn.”

I wish to clarify an earlier statement I made and deleted because it was poorly phrased. When I said “bad actors” in reference to my work on Glee - I was using the word actor as in “people who took bad actions”. I wasn’t referring to anybody on set specifically. — NOX NOX WHO’S WEARING A MASK? (@martinoxon) June 3, 2020

Later, Noxon tweeted a clarification, writing her initial message was “poorly phrased.”

“When I said ‘bad actors’ in reference to my work on Glee — I was using the word actor as in ‘people who took bad actions’. I wasn’t referring to anybody on set specifically,” she said.

Noxon went on to apologize for “causing confusion.”

“This is an emotional time and my industry, just like all industries, has problems it needs to fix. We are working on it — and it’s getting slowly better,” she said, in part. “I was on that show for one season, and only part time. By and large the people I met there were wonderful. And the crew was fantastic. But when bullies are allowed to act that way - there is a culture that permits it. That’s all I was saying.”

Lea Michele has faced backlash since Monday after her former “Glee” co-star, Samantha Marie Ware, responded to her tweet about the killing of George Floyd.

"George Floyd did not deserve this. This was not an isolated incident and it must end. #BlackLivesMatter," Michele wrote.

Ware responded Michele had made her first television a “living hell.”

I BELIEVE YOU TOLD EVERYONE THAT IF TOU HAD THE OPPORTUNITY YOU WOULD 'S--- IN MY WIG!' AMONGST OTHER TRAUMATIC MICROAGRESSIONS THAT MADE ME QUESTION A CAREER IN HOLLYWOOD..." Ware wrote.

LMAO REMEMBER WHEN YOU MADE MY FIRST TELEVISON GIG A LIVING HELL?!?! CAUSE ILL NEVER FORGET. I BELIEVE YOU TOLD EVERYONE THAT IF TOU HAD THE OPPORTUNITY YOU WOULD “SHIT IN MY WIG!” AMONGST OTHER TRAUMATIC MICROAGRESSIONS THAT MADE ME QUESTION A CAREER IN HOLLYWOOD... https://t.co/RkcaMBmtDA — SAMEYAAAAAA (@Sammie_Ware) June 2, 2020

In her apology, which she shared on Instagram, Michele explained that her initial tweet was meant to be a "show of support for our friends and neighbors and communities of color during this really difficult time," but the responses made her focus on her own behavior.

"One of the most important lessons of the last few weeks is that we need to take the time to listen and learn about other people's perspectives and any role we have played or anything we can do to help address the injustices that they face," she wrote, in part.

After adding that she didn't remember the specific actions Ware had referenced and that she's "never judged others by their background or the color of their skin," she acknowledged, "that's not really the point, what matters is that I clearly acted in ways which hurt other people."

Other cast members have voiced their experiences with Michele, most notably Heather Morris, who played Brittany S. Pierce on the show.

"Let me be very clear, hate is a disease in America that we are trying to cure, so I would never wish for hate to be spread on anyone else. With that said, was she unpleasant to work with? Very much so; for Lea to treat others with the disrespect that she did for as long as she did, I believe she SHOULD be called out," Morris tweeted Wednesday. "And yet, it’s also on us because to allow it to go on for so long without speaking out is something else we’re learning along with the rest of society."

Meal kit company HelloFresh ended its relationship with the actress, having previously partnered with her to promote its product on social media.

"HelloFresh does not condone racism nor discrimination of any kind. We are disheartened and disappointed to learn of the recent claims concerning Lea Michele. We take this very seriously, and have ended our partnership with Lea Michele, effective immediately," the company said on Twitter.