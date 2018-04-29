'Glee' alum Lea Michele is engaged! See her beautiful ring

share tweet pin email

Talk about glee — Lea Michele is tying the knot!

Yes 💍 A post shared by Lea Michele (@leamichele) on Apr 28, 2018 at 1:06pm PDT

The actress and pop vocalist revealed Saturday that she and boyfriend Zandy Reich are engaged.

Michele posted a photo to Instagram showing off her sparkling, radian cut ring diamond ring. She kept the caption short sweet: "Yes," along with a ring emoji.

Venturelli / Getty Images for Bulgari Lea Michele and Zandy Reich

The former "Glee" star and Reich, president of women's clothing brand AYR, took their relationship public in the summer of 2017, though it's unclear how long they've been romantically linked. People magazine reported the two were longtime friends.

💛 #gomezklein A post shared by Lea Michele (@leamichele) on Feb 25, 2018 at 7:13am PST

They've been spotted together multiple times, including at Super Bowl LII in February, where they were rooting for the Philadelphia Eagles.

What a Super Bowl!!! 🦅🏈 A post shared by Lea Michele (@leamichele) on Feb 5, 2018 at 8:28am PST

Michele previously dated her "Glee" co-star, the late Cory Monteith, who died of a drug overdose in 2013 at age 31. The two began dating in 2011 and were still together at the time of his death. The actress keeps still him close to her heart, using social media to pen tributes each year on his birthday and on the anniversary of his death.

Though the timeline of Reich and Michele's relationship remains unclear, it was just April of last year when Michele appeared on TODAY, joking with Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie about her romantic life.

"Just trying to get a boyfriend, you know?" the star quipped when asked about her revealing Instagram photos. "Just trying real hard! A girl's gotta do what a girl's gotta do."

What do you know — one year later and Michele has found her Prince Charming. Congrats to the happy couple!