Giuliana Rancic, Vivica A. Fox both absent from Emmys pre-show due to COVID-19

Giuliana Rancic and Vivica A. Fox were originally scheduled to host the pre-show "Live From the Red Carpet: The 2020 Emmy Awards" on the E! network.

However, both announced early in the show that they would be absent after testing positive for COVID-19. The show was hosted by Brad Goreski and Nina Parker instead.

Rancic, a veteran E! host, released a video message explaining why she wasn't present to host Sunday's red carpet coverage.

"Hey, everyone. As I go into my 20th year on the E! red carpet I have to say I do not take missing an award show lightly, but unfortunately this year is just so different," Rancic said. "As part of E! and NBCUniversal's very strict testing guidelines, especially before an event like this, I did find out that I tested positive for COVID-19. Now as much as I didn't want to hear that, I'm very thankful I heard it before I traveled and possibly could have exposed other people. So for that, I'm thankful."

She also explained her husband, Bill Rancic, and their 8-year-old son, Duke, also tested positive.

"As far as my health, I'm doing well," she added. "My husband Bill and our son also did test positive, but we're all doing well and taking care of each other so I'm going to get back to doing that. But I just want to say I'm wishing you all the best and please protect yourselves and protect those around you. Take good care and I'll see you on the next red carpet."

Fox, who is a special correspondent for the network, was tapped to co-host with Rancic this year, But she also tested positive. Gorseki announced her absence through a statement read on air.

"I am terribly sorry I cannot be with my E! family tonight! Unfortunately, I have tested positive for the coronavirus. So, in an abundance of caution, I am isolating myself at home," the statement said, according to People.

"During these unprecedented times, it's more important than ever that we follow all safety and health rules and guidelines to protect ourselves and each other. I'm sending my very best to Nina and Brad, who I know will hold down the fort, and congratulations to all tonight's nominees! I look forward to seeing everyone again soon!"