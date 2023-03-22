Gisele Bündchen is through with all the "ridiculous" rumors about her dating life.

In a March 22 interview with Vanity Fair, the model, 42, shot down rumors that she’s dating her jiu-jitsu instructor Joaquim Valente after her high-profile divorce from Tom Brady.

Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen attends the 2019 Hollywood For Science Gala in Los Angeles, California. Kevin Winter / Getty Images

"I think, at this point, unfortunately, because I’m divorced, I’m sure that they’re going to try to attach me to anything,” she said of the tabloids.

As for her relationship with the Miami-based Brazilian instructor and his brothers, Pedro and Gui, Bündchen said that she's "so grateful" to have met all of them.

"Not only have they helped me and helped my kids, but they have become great friends, and Joaquim especially,” she said. “He’s our teacher and, most importantly, he’s a person that I admire and that I trust. It’s so good to have that kind of energy, to have my kids around that type of energy.”

Bündchen shares 10-year-old daughter, Vivian, and 13-year-old son, Benjamin, with Brady.

She noted that a few weeks after she vacationed in Costa Rica, she started to see "absurd" rumors online about her connection to 55-year-old billionaire real estate developer Jeffrey Soffer. Bündchen set the record straight, saying he was "Tom's friend" and not hers.

"I have zero relationship with him in any way,” she explained. “I wouldn’t be with his friend. I wouldn’t be with this guy.”

“I mean, puh-leeze,” Bündchen continued. “They were saying I’m with this guy, he’s old, because he’s got money — it’s ridiculous."

While reflecting on the rumor of her and Soffer together, Bündchen asked, “Who benefits from this?” She then answered her own question, saying that there’s only one reason someone would do something like that: “They want to make me look like something I’m not.”

Tearing up, Bündchen added, “People have been creating false stories about me from the beginning of the divorce.” She also said that “the hate” behind the rumors is hard to deal with.

“Seeing lies being created all the time about yourself is not easy,” she explained.

In response to the rumors and online trolling, Bündchen said she’s been taking “the high road” for the sake of her and Brady’s children.

“I’m a simple girl who wants to be in nature — leave me alone. I just want to go do my job and raise my children in peace.”