'Girls5eva' is serving serious '90s nostalgia — see the trailer

Grab your scrunchies and get ready to go back (and forth) in time!

There’s a new sitcom on the way that promises to capture all the girl-group glory of a ‘90s one-hit wonder band and juxtapose it with the realities of a modern-era reunion.

Just watch this trailer for “Girls5eva.”

The new series, set to launch on Peacock next month, flashes back to the decade that brought us the Spice Girls and puts the spotlight on a quintet that didn’t have quite the same girl-power potential. Then the story flashes forward to the present, where four out of five want to give it a go again. (Peacock is part of our parent company, NBCUniversal.)

In one scene, the band can be seen explaining their name while making an appearance on a popular way-back music show, with one member exclaiming, “We’re going to be famous 5eva!”

When a sneak peek for the show aired on TODAY Wednesday, Carson Daly, former host of MTV’s “Total Request Live,” couldn’t help but feel the nostalgia.

“That takes me back to my days on ‘TRL’!” he said with a laugh.

And if the two-minute preview is anything to go by, the star-studded cast will keep the laughs coming.

Watch TODAY All Day! Get the best news, information and inspiration from TODAY, all day long.

"Girls5eva" is headed to Peacock on May 6. Peacock

The band members are played by Grammy-winning singer-songwriter Sara Bareilles, actor, author and host Busy Philipps, Grammy and Tony Award winner Renée Elise Goldsberry and comedian and former “Saturday Night Live” writer Paula Pell.

According to the press release for the Tina Fey-produced series, a couple of decades after their heyday, Girls5eva gains renewed popularity when a rapper samples their one-time hit.

“They may be grown women balancing spouses, kids, jobs, debt, aging parents and shoulder pain,” the release reads, “but can‘t they also be Girls5eva?”

Viewers will find that out for themselves when all eight episodes of the show’s debut season drop simultaneously May 6 on Peacock.