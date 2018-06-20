Gina Rodriguez gives college scholarship to immigrant student

share tweet pin email

Gina Rodriguez isn't acting when it comes to committing to acts of kindness.

The “Jane the Virgin” star is using her stipend for Emmy campaigning to fund a college scholarship for an undocumented high school student, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Jordan Strauss / AP 'Jane the Virgin' star Gina Rodriguez is using her Emmy For Your Consideration money to fund a college scholarship for a Latinx student.

"Our show has always jumped at any opportunity to help me do something for the Latinx community," Rodriguez told the industry trade. "So I asked my showrunner, Jennie (Snyder Urman), if we could do something different with the money this year."

The "For Your Consideration" money comes from her series' production company, CBS TV Studios, earmarked or use in paying for a stylist and other costs related to campaigning during award season. But Rodriguez decided to spend it differently this year. The 33-year-old actress enlisted Big Brothers Big Sisters of Los Angeles to help her find the right student of Latinx descent on whom to bestow the four-year scholarship. The unnamed recipient will now get the chance to attend Princeton University without incurring debt, THR reported.

Rodriguez said she hoped news of the scholarship would inspire others to make similar gestures.

The star has a history of using her celebrity to make fans' lives a little brighter: In 2016, she loaned the black Badgley Mischka dress she wore to the previous year's Golden Globes to a Buffalo teen for prom.

She has also been a vocal advocate against the Trump administration's immigration policies on social media.

"Children fleeing violence and unrest don't deserve to be ripped from their families. They have come knocking on America's door asking for a safe haven and they deserve better," Rodriguez tweeted on June 1.