Gina Krasley, star of TLC's 'My 600-lb Life', dies at 30

Gina Krasley, who appeared on the TLC reality series "My 600-lb Life," has died.

Krasley passed away Aug. 1 at her home in Tuckerton, N.J., with her loved ones by her side, according to an online obituary. She was 30. A cause of death was not given.

“TLC was deeply saddened by the loss of Gina Krasley, who shared her weight-loss journey on 'My 600lb Life,'" the network tweeted on Friday. “Our thoughts and prayers are with her family at this difficult time.”

Krasley appeared on a January 2020 episode of "My 600-lb Life," where she opened up about the childhood traumas that contributed to her food addiction. TLC / YouTube

Krasley appeared in a January 2020 episode of the program, where she opened up about the childhood traumas — including physical and verbal abuse — that contributed to her weight gain.

"My life’s been hard," she explained on the show.

To cope with her pain, Krasley said she turned to food at an early age, weighing more than 300 pounds by the time she was 14.

“I was just trying to constantly eat as much as I could, and that pushed my weight to over 450 by the time I graduated high school,” she revealed. “As I was getting closer to 500, it started to get harder to do things.”

She later added, “My weight started to cause problems for me because I started getting bullied a lot, so that led to me acting out and getting punished a lot, which made things even worse — especially with my dad because he was the enforcer."

She recalled her father punching her and choking her, among other "brutal" forms of punishment.

Krasley, who was 28 and when she appeared on the show, noted that she was concerned about the toll her weight was taking on her health. “I’m ruining any chance I have for a future all because I can’t stop eating," she said.

"If I don’t do anything now, it’s just going to get worse and I’m going to die," she said.

Krasley is survived by her wife of six years, Elizabeth Krasley, as well as her mother, sister, three grandparents and other relatives.