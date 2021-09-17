'Gilmore Girls' star Scott Patterson 'teared up' over scene with Milo Ventimiglia

"Gilmore Girls" stars Scott Patterson and Milo Ventimiglia reunited to talk about their time on the show and one very special scene.

While Patterson said he didn't always watch the show back, he said he was deeply moved by a scene in the "Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life" reboot that his character Luke Danes shared with his nephew Jess Mariano, who was played by Ventimiglia.

In the scene, Danes' love interest Lorelai Gilmore had just gone to California, he explained on the latest episode of his "I'm All In" podcast.

"I was so touched by that scene. I was so moved by that scene, because your character had come full circle and now you were the one taking care of me," Patterson told Ventimiglia. "I actually teared up a little because I missed you so much."

While Ventimiglia has been busy in recent years starring on "This Is Us," Patterson asked him if he'd ever consider returning to the show if its creators Amy Sherman-Palladino and Dan Palladino wanted to do another reboot.

"I can't ever get away from it," Ventimiglia joked.

"For me, knowing that you and Lauren (Graham) and Alexis (Bledel) and probably just about everybody else in the show would show up and on top of it, it'd probably be Dan and Amy there writing their a**es off, it's like, yeah why wouldn't I?" he said.

Ventimiglia said it would be important to feel like there were more stories to tell and like the show was existing "for the right reason versus the wrong reason."

"If they did want to bring it back...I'd be a jerk not to show up," he added.