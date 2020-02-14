'Gilmore Girls' mini-reunion! See Lorelai and Sookie together again

They’re not back in Stars Hollow, but they are back by each other’s side!

Melissa McCarthy and Lauren Graham — better known as Sookie St. James and Lorelai Gilmore to “Gilmore Girls” fans — got together again and shared the proof on social media.

“It’s only taken 20 years for my growth spurt but I’m finally taller than LG!!” McCarthy wrote alongside a photo from their fun.

And that fun must have included some awfully high heels or a box for McCarthy to stand on, since she’s actually seven inches shorter than her pal, despite appearances.

Actress Melissa McCarthy and Lauren Graham attend WB Network All-Star Party on May 15, 2001 at the Lighthouse at Chelsea Piers in New York City. Ron Galella / Getty Images

This marks the second off-screen “Gilmore Girls” mini-reunion for McCarthy in recent years.

Three summers ago, she ran into Yanic Truesdale, aka Sookie’s old frenemy Michael, while both were on separate vacations in Greece.

As for whether or not fans will see Sookie and the old gang get together again onscreen remains to be seen.

Following the successful 2016 “Gilmore Girls” Netflix revival, fans of the early-aughts series have been clamoring for even more. But only time will tell if that TV dream comes true.

According to creator Amy Sherman-Palladino, who signed a deal with Amazon for her hit series “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” while it’s not likely, it could happen.

Melissa McCarthy and Lauren Graham on "Gilmore Girls." (C)Warner Bros / Courtesy Everett Collection

"We carved out a little niche for ourselves with Amazon saying that if we ever want to do it, if the girls and us get together and we have a concept that works, then we have the freedom to do it," she revealed to Radio Times one year after the revival wrapped. “It would just have to be the right circumstances, and that we're all sort of in the same drunken mood together to go repaint Stars Hollow again. Because we had to repaint Stars Hollow, and we'll have to repaint it again. But it's definitely possible."