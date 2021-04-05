Is 'Gilmore Girls' done forever? Lauren Graham weighs in

Lauren Graham is game for another "Gilmore Girls" revival.

The 54-year-old actor, who's currently starring in the Disney+ series "The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers," told Collider that she'd happily return to the quirky fictional town of Stars Hollow, Connecticut, if it involved series co-creator Amy Sherman-Palladino.

"I don’t ever say never. I still talk to Amy and Kelly (Bishop) and Alexis (Bledel)," said Graham, adding, "There is not a plan for it. Everyone is doing their own thing."

Lauren Graham is game for another "Gilmore Girls" revival. Maarten de Boer / NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

"If that came up again, I love that character so much and I love Amy. I will work with her, any time," she continued.

Graham added, "It would just be a matter of responsibility to the fans and what we could give them that’s deserving of their devotion, or should it just live in reruns. So, I don’t know."

Graham, left, and Bledel as Lorelai and Rory Gilmore in a scene from season 2 of "Gilmore Girls." Ron Batzdorff / The Hollywood Archive

Graham played cool single mom Lorelai Gilmore opposite Alexis Bledel, who played her bookish teenage daughter Rory, for all seven seasons of the how, which originally aired from 2000 to 2007. Stage and screen vet Kelly Bishop played Graham's onscreen mother, Emily.

All three stars reunited for Netflix's 2016 revival "Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life."

More than 20 years after the series premiered on the WB, "Gilmore Girls" remains as popular as ever. And since the success of the four-part revival, fans have been clamoring for more.

Sherman-Palladino, who signed a deal with Amazon for her latest hit series "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel," told Radio Times in 2017 that another "Gilmore Girls" reboot was unlikely — but not out of the question.

"We carved out a little niche for ourselves with Amazon saying that if we ever want to do it, if the girls and us get together and we have a concept that works, then we have the freedom to do it," said Sherman-Palladino.

“It would just have to be the right circumstances, and that we're all sort of in the same drunken mood together to go repaint Stars Hollow again. Because we had to repaint Stars Hollow, and we'll have to repaint it again. But it's definitely possible."

Related: