'Gilmore Girls' stars Adam Brody and Keiko Agena reunite: 'Dave and Lane forever!'

It’s a “Gilmore Girls” reunion we didn’t see coming!

Keiko Agena and Adam Brody got together in an Instagram Live on Thursday night in which they asked fans to write letters to citizens in the hopes of inspiring them to vote in the upcoming 2020 election.

Watch TODAY All Day! Get the best news, information and inspiration from TODAY, all day long.

Fans were excited to see the two actors again, even though it was a virtual one.

"This made my heart so happy," one commented.

"Yesss Dave and lane forever!," another wrote, with other fans echoing the same sentiment.

The duo managed to take a trip down memory lane, too, answering questions from fans. Brody, who went on to find fame on "The O.C.," appeared on the series for nine episodes in Season 3 as Dave Rygalski, the love interest to Agena’s Lane Kim.

Brody, 40, lamented the fact their characters split up.

"I've seen, just on my end, some people wanted our characters to end up together and they did not. Shame," he said.

"Well, in another universe," Agena joked.

Brody, who just welcomed his second child with his wife, former “Gossip Girl” star Leighton Meester, reminisced about shooting on the Warner Bros. lot where they created the town of Stars Hollow.

"There was something so cozy and old fashioned about it," Brody said. "There was something thrilling to me."

Agena, 46, also said she feels grateful she got to work with Brody on the show, which enjoyed a revival on Netflix in 2017.

"We were so lucky to have you for whatever amount of time ... We knew it when you were there that it was great,” she said.

Brody also chimed in about whether he sides with Dean, Jess or Logan when it comes to Rory's romances.

"I'm already Team Jess," Agena said of Milo Ventimiglia's character.

"I have a brother-in-law named Logan, so Logan," Brody joked.

Brody was enjoying his time talking to Agena, so much so that he didn’t want to it to end because it meant he’d have to take care of his kids.

"I'm going to have to deal with bedtime if I go," he said. "I'm off duty."