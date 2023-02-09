'Gone Girl' author Gillian Flynn recommends 4 love stories

She's known for being a pioneer in the thriller genre. But when Gillian Flynn stopped by TODAY on Feb. 9, she traded in mysteries for a different kind of thrill: Love stories.

Flynn also stopped by to talk about launching a imprint of her own, Gillian Flynn Books. The imprint's first offering is "Scorched Grace' by Margaot Douaihy, a whodunnit with an unforgettable mystery solver.

Sister Holiday is your average nun: She’s a headstrong, thoroughly-tattooed chain smoker who sets off on a one-woman investigation through New Orleans to find out who is behind an arson attack at her school.

Below, read on a few of Flynn's picks for stories about love — and they get just as twisted as the books that she's known to write.

“How to Fall Out of Love Madly” by Jana Casale is a witty examination of the contemporary millennial woman. The story uncovers deeply buried insecurities from three young women, Annie, Joy and Celine, who each pride themselves on their modern feminist lifestyles while subconsciously accepting and justifying terrible treatment from men. The three frequently push their own lives and friendships aside to obsess entirely over the male objects of their affections. “How to Fall Out of Love Madly” should be the next pick for fans of Sally Rooney (and other readers who don’t mind morally ambiguous main characters).

“Master Slave Husband Wife” by Ilyon Woo is a story of an unbelievable escape, one that really happened. Ellen and William Craft were enslaved in the early years of their relationship, until 1848, when the two decided to make a daring attempt at emancipation. Traveling cross-country with Ellen posing as a white man and William acting as “his” slave, the couple successfully hid in plain view on steamboat and train rides due north. Their story excited and enchanted listeners, and Ellen and William transformed into major abolitionist figures. That is, until 1850, when a new Fugitive Slave Act was passed and Ellen and William were sent fleeing once more, this time not just from their state but from their country.

Reggie and Delilah first bump into each other on New Year’s Eve in this YA novel. And then on Valentine’s Day. And again on St. Patrick’s Day. If Delilah was the lovey-dovey type, she’d almost be inclined to call it fate. Especially because Reggie is painfully cool and confident. He’s everything Delilah secretly wishes she could be. Delilah can’t help but fall for Reggie, even as she does everything she can to hide her feelings behind her punk rock exterior.

But what happens when Delilah finds out that Reggie’s cool-guy exterior is a front? That Reggie is more likely to be found playing Dungeons & Dragons than he is hanging out with the popular guys at school? It’s easy enough to fall in love, but Delilah and Reggie will learn just how hard it is to truly let someone love you.

Holly’s brother Dane is seemingly living the good life, cozied up with his striking fiancée Maura in her Savannah townhouse. When Dane is found dead, authorities are quick to rule it a suicide, but Holly isn’t so sure. Motivated by a desperate need to expose the truth, Holly begins watching Maura’s every move, learning more and more about her brother’s partner. Maura is dark, mysterious … and attractive, and before Holly can stop herself, she finds herself falling for the one person she should stay far away from. The question becomes not just whether Holly will discover the truth, but if she’ll survive it.