Gillian Anderson is ready to ditch her bras for good.

During a new Instagram Live video, the actor revealed that she doesn't have plans to wear a bra ever again and her explanation is totally relatable.

The "Sex Education" star brought up the much-hated undergarment when one of her fans asked her what her go-to lockdown outfit was.

"(It's) probably the same one that's my out of lockdown outfit. I've gotten so lazy and I don't wear a bra anymore," she said.

Plenty of women ditched their bras while working from home during lockdown, and Anderson is clearly one of the ones who've continued the bra-free lifestyle as society opens up once again.

"I can't wear a bra, I can't, no. I'm sorry but I don't care if (my breasts) reach my belly button; I'm not wearing a bra anymore. It's just too f---ing uncomfortable," she said.

The actor went on to explain that her go-to outfit consists of black track pants and a matching hoodie, saying she'd wear that every day if she could.

Anderson's followers seemed to admire her chutzpah and several of them applauded her bra-free life in the comments section.

"'I'm not wearing a bra anymore' as you should Queen. I mean, who does?" one wrote. Another commented "I don’t wear bra too! 😎" while another chimed in writing "Yes ma'ammmmm."

During the 32-minute-long live session, Anderson answered a series of questions from her fans and also revealed what excites her the most about returning to the set of "Sex Education" to play her character Jean Milburn.

"She's just a blast to play. You can throw anything out there," she said. "I haven't had that much opportunity to do comedy so it's really nice to work in a comedy and play someone who is as broad as she can be."