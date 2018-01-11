Gillian Anderson announces she's done playing Scully on 'X-Files'

share tweet pin email

The truth may still be out there, but after "The X-Files" wraps its 10-episode season later this year, Dana Scully will not.

Actress Gillian Anderson, who has played Scully throughout its on-again, off-again run starting in 1993, told reporters at the Television Critics Association's winter press tour that she was finished playing the iconic FBI agent.

Ed Araquel/FOX Gillian Anderson and David Duchovny in "The X-Files."

"It's time for me to hang up Scully's hat," she said, according to The Hollywood Reporter. "It just is. I'm finished, and that's the end of that."

Anderson, who portrayed the skeptical agent Scully alongside David Duchovny's conspiracy believer Fox Mulder on the show, has always provided a solid yin to his character's yang. The characters' relationship (romantic and otherwise) was also a key point in the storytelling, which explored paranormal and strange cases the agents came across.

The original series ran from 1993-2002, and two feature films were released in 1998 and 2008. A short season of six episodes brought the show back in 2016, and it returned again for another six episodes on Jan. 3. Anderson has stated previously that she was done with the series, but provided more insights about her departure at the Television Critics Association's press tour.

"I arrived at the decision before we did the previous six (in 2016), but I was really curious. I felt that the previous six was going to be it. It was dipping our toe back in again ... and getting to play these wonderful characters again," Anderson said. "I think as (series creator) Chris (Carter) has said himself, that short stack of episodes felt like we were learning how to walk again and that this season of 10 feels like the pace is up and we're running."

FOX On the job: Scully and Mulder in a 1999 episode of "X-Files."

She said she was glad to come back for this year's 10-episode run, but saw it as an ending. "I wouldn't necessarily have been happy if those six were how we said goodbye," she said. "There's lots of things that I want to do in my life and in my career and it's been an extraordinary opportunity and extraordinary character and I am hugely grateful."

Closed Captioning ON OFF apply | reset x Text Display

Background

Enhancements font

Times New Roman Arial Comic Sans

T T T T size



color share link Flashback! Watch Gillian Anderson talk 'The X-Files' on TODAY in 1998 Play Video - 1:42 Flashback! Watch Gillian Anderson talk 'The X-Files' on TODAY in 1998 Play Video - 1:42

So that appears to be where the files will finish, at least as far as Scully is concerned. Mulder, however, may continue in his search; Duchovny said he was "good either way" if the show continued or ended.

He added, "I've tried to say goodbye to Fox Mulder many times, and I failed."

"X-Files," we just can't quit you — even if Anderson can. Scully, you will be missed.

Follow Randee Dawn on Twitter.