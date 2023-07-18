Gigi Hadid was arrested in the Cayman Islands for possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

In a statement issued to NBC News, Cayman Islands Customs & Border Control confirmed via email that the 28-year-old model was arrested alongside one other person on July 10, 2023.

“The two females, who arrived on a private aircraft to the Cayman Islands from the United States, were arrested following a search of their luggage, and a small amount of marijuana was recovered,” the statement reads.

Gigi Hadid at Cannes Film Festival on May 21st, 2023. Rocco Spaziani / Getty Images

According to the statement, Hadid appeared in court two days after the arrest and was charged with “the importation of a controlled drug and the importation of a drug utensil.”

Hadid pled guilty and was fined CI $1,000.00 (about $1200 USD). No conviction was recorded.

A spokesperson for Hadid confirmed in a statement provided to NBC News that she was traveling with marijuana purchased with a medical license.

“Gigi was traveling with marijuana purchased legally in NYC with a medical license,” the statement reads. “It has also been legal for medical use in Grand Cayman since 2017. Her record remains clear, and she enjoyed the rest of her time on the island.”

Grand Cayman is the largest island in the Cayman Islands.

Meanwhile, the “Next in Fashion” host appears to be enjoying her vacation. On July 18, she shared a post on her Instagram which showed her on a beach with friends.

“All’s well that ends well,” she captioned the post with an emoji of a sunset.