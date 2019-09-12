Another TV show is coming back from the dead.
AppleTV+ is rebooting the 1990s PBS series “Ghostwriter.”
For those of you who may not recall, the show, which ran for three seasons between 1992 and 1995, followed a group of kids in Brooklyn who solved crimes with assistance from a ghost named Ghostwriter who was neither seen nor heard, but managed to communicate with the sleuths by manipulating whatever text was nearby to create words and sentences.
The updated show is “a reinvention of the beloved original series" and "follows four kids who are brought together by a mysterious ghost in a neighborhood bookstore, and must team up to release fictional characters from works of literature,” according to a release from Apple.
“Ghostwriter” is the latest 1990s series that appealed to kids to enjoy a revival, with “Beverly Hills, 90210,” “Full House,” “Boy Meets World,” “All That,” "Are You Afraid of the Dark?" and "Rugrats" among the more notable shows getting a second life.
You can catch the all-new "Ghostwriter" beginning Nov. 1, when Apple TV+ becomes available on the Apple TV app.