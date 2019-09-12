Another TV show is coming back from the dead.

AppleTV+ is rebooting the 1990s PBS series “Ghostwriter.”

For those of you who may not recall, the show, which ran for three seasons between 1992 and 1995, followed a group of kids in Brooklyn who solved crimes with assistance from a ghost named Ghostwriter who was neither seen nor heard, but managed to communicate with the sleuths by manipulating whatever text was nearby to create words and sentences.

A "Ghostwriter" reboot is in the works. PBS

The updated show is “a reinvention of the beloved original series" and "follows four kids who are brought together by a mysterious ghost in a neighborhood bookstore, and must team up to release fictional characters from works of literature,” according to a release from Apple.

“Ghostwriter” is the latest 1990s series that appealed to kids to enjoy a revival, with “Beverly Hills, 90210,” “Full House,” “Boy Meets World,” “All That,” "Are You Afraid of the Dark?" and "Rugrats" among the more notable shows getting a second life.

You can catch the all-new "Ghostwriter" beginning Nov. 1, when Apple TV+ becomes available on the Apple TV app.