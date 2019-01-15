Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

/ Source: TODAY By Gina Vivinetto

"This Is Us" fans, have we got a treat for you — not one, but two sneak peek videos from tonight's midseason premiere.

Titled "The Last Seven Weeks," the premiere picks up from the cliffhanger-filled last episode of the drama that aired in late November. Naturally, it finds the Pearson family navigating some big emotional changes.

In the first video, Randall (Sterling K. Brown) stubbornly refuses to end his campaign for city council — even though his poll numbers have recently plummeted.

"I can't just give up on my district, not after all this," Randall tells his wife, Beth (Susan Kelechi Watson).

Frustrated, Beth suggests it's time for her husband to re-focus on his family, including their teen daughter Tess (Eris Baker), who recently came out as gay.

When Randall won't budge, angry Beth tells him, "I will stay out of your way, but you're on your own, babe."

The second emotional clip finds Kevin (Justin Hartley) and girlfriend Zoe (Melanie Liburd) returning to Kevin's loft after their trip to Vietnam, where they investigated the mysterious disappearance of Jack's soldier brother Nicky (Michael Angarano).

Now that Kevin knows his uncle Nicky didn't die in the Vietnam War, his mind reels with "a million more questions."

"Did he come back to the States? Did my dad know that he was alive?" Kevin wonders. "Or maybe it's like 'Mad Men,' where he died by somebody took his dog tags."

"Slow your roll, Pearson," Zoe gently tells him, before flopping on the couch and saying how good it feels to be "home."

"You're calling my place home?" Kevin asks, smiling.

"I'm calling America home," Zoe corrects him.

A moment later, Kevin sweetly offers Zoe a set of keys to his loft, inviting her to move in with him. "What do you say?" he asks.

Find out Zoe's answer by watching the videos above!

Tune into the midseason premiere of "This Is Us" tonight at 9 p.m. on NBC.