Get ready for new 'Married at First Sight' spinoff 'Jamie and Doug Plus One'

Fans of "Married at First Sight" couple Jamie Otis and Doug Hehner, get ready to see whole lot more of them.

The pair will star in the spinoff "Jamie and Doug Plus One" along with their adorable 2-month-old baby girl, Henley Grace, Lifetime announced Tuesday.

The show officially debuts with a two-and-a-half-hour special on Dec. 19, and follows Jamie and Doug as they enter a whole new phase of their marriage — parenthood.

"The series will follow the Hehners as they navigate their 'new normal,' experiencing all the ups and downs of parenthood, and falling in love with their baby girl — at first sight," Lifetime said in a statement.

Jamie and Doug welcomed Henley Grace — the first-ever "Married at First Sight" baby — on Aug. 22, three years after meeting for the very first time at the altar, and one year after their devastating miscarriage in July 2016.

The couple, who starred in an earlier spinoff, "Married at First Sight: The First Year," told TODAY's Hoda and Kathie Lee in 2015 that their impromptu wedding day was "cringe-worthy," but they were soon feeling more loveydovey as they ventured off on their honeymoon.

Now, with little Henley Grace, the duo embark on a whole new adventure together.

"Married at First Sight: Jamie and Doug Plus One" will premiere Tuesday, Dec. 19 at 8 p.m. on Lifetime.