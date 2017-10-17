Get to know 'Bachelor' Arie Luyendyk Jr. (again!) in 1st promo for new season

share tweet pin email

Get ready to get revved up about Season 22 of "The Bachelor"!

This season's star is Arie Luyendyk Jr., the race car driver and real estate agent whose heart was broken five years ago byEmily Maynard on "The Bachelorette." Of course, five years is a practically an eternity in reality TV history, so ABC is giving fans a crash course on all things Arie in its first "Bachelor" promo.

"Just who is our new Bachelor Arie?" a voiceover asks in the 30-second video.

"It feels like it’s been forever," Luyendyk Jr. says in a throwback clip from his time on "The Bachelorette."

Viewers then see a montage of the 36-year-old Dutch hunk's "Bachelorette" highlights — including the emotional episode when he was blindsided when Maynard broke things off.

ABC via Getty Images Arie Luyendyk Jr. is ready to find love on season 22 of "The Bachelor."

We also see Luyendyk Jr. zip around a race track, show off his dance moves and hand out a few roses of his own as he preps for his journey of love.

For those wanting to relive Luyendyk Jr.'s whirlwind romance with Maynard, ABC has made Season 8 of "The Bachelorette" available to stream on ABC.com and on its app — after all, you can count Maynard among the new Bachelor's biggest fans.

"I have been wanting Arie to be the Bachelor since my season ended forever ago, and I know he’s going to be great!” Maynard, 31, told PEOPLE after ABC announced him as the show's next suitor. "He’s so much fun to be around and comes from the nicest family, so the girls on his season really lucked out with him! Arie deserves nothing but the best, and I hope everything goes wonderfully for him!"

Season 22 of "The Bachelor" premieres in January 2018.