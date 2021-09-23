Mais oui! Get a 1st look at season 2 of 'Emily in Paris' with new photos

"Emily in Paris" is coming back for season 2 and the photos are making us really, really want a chocolate croissant!

Netflix dropped nine new photos from the streamer's top comedy from 2020 on Instagram Thursday, and they're popping with color and intrigue. "More looks, more emily, more PARIS!!! Season 2 first look photos are giving us everything," noted the caption (make sure to click to scroll through the post).

Along with Lily Collins (Emily), it looks like all the regulars are back in place, including Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu (Sylvie), Ashley Park (Mindy), Lucas Bravo (Gabriel), William Abadie (Antoine), Samuel Arnold (Julien), Bruno Gouery (Luc) and Camille Razat (Camille) for a start.

Lucien Laviscount (Alfie) and Lily Collins (Emily) in "Emily in Paris." emilyinparis / Instagram

The colors remain eye-popping and of course that scenery is always swoon-worthy (especially in that shot of Emily and Alfie, a new character played by Lucien Laviscount, in front of the Eiffel Tower). Laviscount posted that photo on his own Instagram, calling it a "sneaky little look."

Yes, Emily, you are darling! emilyinparis / Instagram

Netflix also posted the pictures on Twitter, quipping, "These Emily in Paris Season 2 first look photos are comin' in haute," which is just the sort of attitude we love!

"Emily" broke out as a runaway hit last year and quickly became one of Netflix's biggest shows. TODAY's Al Roker told Collins during an interview that the show had been watched by 58 million households around the world in its first month.

Collins with Ashley Park (Mindy). emilyinparis / Instagram

So what should fans expect in the second season? Per Glamour, Netflix says, "Emily's getting better at navigating the city but still struggling with the idiosyncrasies of French life. After stumbling into a love triangle with her neighbor and her first real French friend, Emily is determined to focus on her work — which is getting more complicated by the day. In French class, she meets a fellow expat who both infuriates and intrigues her."

Collins (Emily) and Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu (Sylvie), plus croissants! emilyinparis / Instagram

And could that expat be someone she hangs out with at the Eiffel Tower? We may learn more on Saturday, Sept. 25, when Netflix's Tudum holds a livestream for fans starting at 12 p.m. ET, which will be broadcast on its YouTube channel and social media sites.

We expect beaucoup de surprises!

