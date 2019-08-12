Fans looking forward to Apple's series "The Morning Show" can finally get a first look at what's to come.

A teaser-trailer that clocks in at just over one minute doesn't reveal much about the story-to-come or its stars, but it conveys the mood of TV mornings ahead.

In fact, the stars of the upcoming drama — including Reese Witherspoon, Jennifer Aniston, Steve Carell and Billy Crudup — don't even appear on screen, other than quick shot of a photo featuring Aniston and Carell. But their voices carry as the camera pans past a wall of camera feeds and monitors before eventually landing on the set of the show-within-a-show.

According to the description that accompanies the clip on YouTube, the series will pull "back the curtain on early morning TV."

See more of "The Morning Show" when it debuts on Apple's streaming service, Apple TV+, this fall.