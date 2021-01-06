Get a 1st look at 'Punky Brewster' reboot — and find out when it premieres

Punky Power is back!

Peacock, NBCUniversal’s streaming service, shared the first photo of the cast of the "Punky Brewster" reboot on Wednesday along with the news that all 10 episode of the highly anticipated revival will launch on Feb. 25.

The cast of Peacock's new "Punky Brewster" reboot, which premieres Feb. 25. Peacock

Soleil Moon Frye reprises the role of Punky, who's now a single mom of three, in the new comedy. Freddie Prinze Jr. also stars as Punky's ex-husband, Travis.

Joining the duo are original cast member Cherie Johnson, who returns as Punky’s bestie, Cherie, and newcomer Quinn Copeland, who plays Izzy, a girl in the foster care system who reminds Punky of her younger self. Rounding out the cast are Noah Cottrell as Diego, Oliver De Los Santos as Daniel and Lauren Lindsey Donzis as Hannah.

The original "Punky Brewster" aired from 1984 to 1986 on NBC and from 1987 to 1988 in syndication and told the story of pig-tailed Punky, a bright little girl being raised by her grumpy but kind-hearted foster dad, Henry (George Gaynes).

"In this continuation of the iconic '80s sitcom about a bright young girl raised by a foster dad, Punky is now a single mother of three trying to get her life back on track when she meets Izzy, a young girl in the foster system who reminds Punky a lot of her younger self," Peacock shared in a statement.

If it's been too long since you've giggled at plucky Punky's childhood antics, you're in luck! Every episode of the original series is streaming right now on Peacock.

