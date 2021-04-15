Get a 1st look at Nicole Kidman as Lucille Ball on set of new movie

The resemblance is uncanny!

We just got our first look at Nicole Kidman on set portraying the legendary Lucille Ball, and she looks simply gorgeous.

The 53-year-old recently announced that she would be playing Ball in “Being the Ricardos,” Aaron Sorkin’s film about the late TV star, and it looks like production is currently underway. Last week, Kidman shared a photo on set in front of a sign that read "Closed production. No social media. No photos."

Just days later, a few photos have leaked from the set showing Kidman in a shoulder-length red wig. In the photos, the actor cozies up in a warm black coat.

The first photos of Kidman on set as the TV legend have surfaced. AMCO, SXAC / GJC / BACKGRID

Actor Javier Bardem will also appear in the film as Desi Arnaz, Ball's ex-husband and "I Love Lucy" co-star. Earlier this year, Kidman said she was excited to take on the iconic role and star alongside Bardem.

“I was like, ‘Yeah, I would love to give it a go,’” she told Variety. “With Aaron’s words and his direction and Javier ... that’s kind of a wonderful prospect to, you know. But yikes, off we go. Give it a go. Try my best — see if I can do it.”

Kidman recently opened up about how she prepared to play Ball. Mario Anzuoni / Reuetrs

To prepare for the role, the 53-year-old has been watching old "I Love Lucy" episodes and said it's helped her get a sense of her personality.

“I love Lucille, having looked now and delved into her,” she said. “She’s an amazing woman. I’m very excited for people to see what Aaron found out about her and the way he’s interpreted Desi and Lucy and the way that it’s so rich. I didn’t know any of this.”

Now that we've seen her on set in character, Kidman seems right at home in the role of Ball, but some fans weren't so sure about the casting decision at first. Luckily, Ball and Arnaz's daughter, Lucie Arnaz, reassured her parents' fans that Kidman will do a great job.

"There seems to be a lot of discussion about Nicole Kidman. It should be Debra Messing. It should be Carole Cook, I don’t know," the 69-year-old said in a Facebook video. "Here’s the deal. You should understand. We are not doing a remake of 'I Love Lucy.' No one has to impersonate Lucy Ricardo nor do the Vitameatavegamin routine, or the chocolate factory routine or any of the silly things," she said.

Arnaz told fans that the film is based on her parents' real-life story and not a remake of "I Love Lucy," and asked them to keep an open mind.

"It's the story of Lucille Ball, my actual mother, not Lucy Ricardo, and her husband, Dezi Arnaz, my dad, not Ricky Ricardo. There will be humor in the film, but it is a story of the two of them and how they met and what went right with finding the show, what went wrong, their relationship, their love affair," she said.