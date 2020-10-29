Lisa is back! Get a 1st look at Lark Voorhies in 'Saved by the Bell' reboot

Leave it to Lisa Turtle to be fashionably late.

Lark Voorhies will reprise her role as Bayside High’s resident gossip queen in Peacock’s “Saved by the Bell” reboot and to get you even more psyched, the streaming service has released the first image of her on the show.

Lark Voorhies reprises her role as Lisa in "The Todd Capsule," episode 108 of the upcoming "Saved by the Bell" reboot. Trae Patton / Peacock

Watch TODAY All Day! Get the best news, information and inspiration from TODAY, all day long.

In the photo, a smiling Voorhies sits at a table surrounded by a sketches and pencils while flashing a smile in a trendy pink blazer. Of course, we’d expect nothing less than Lisa to look like she’s on the cutting edge.

"When the show picks up with Lark, she is thriving with a successful career in fashion," a spokesperson for Peacock told TODAY.

Voorhies is scheduled to a make a “special appearance as Lisa Turtle” in the series, according to Peacock. It’s unclear how many episodes will feature her.

News of Voorhies' casting comes days after Peacock dropped a new trailer that features original stars Mario Lopez, Elizabeth Berkley, Mark-Paul Gosselaar and Tiffani Thiessen, who have all signed on to the highly anticipated comedy.

The reboot features Gosselaar returning as Zack Morris, now the governor of California. His decision to shut down multiple underfunded high schools results in students having to enroll in more affluent schools, including his alma mater, Bayside High.

Voorhies, 46, also has not been shy about how she felt shunned about initially not being included in the reboot, as well as other cast reunions in the past.

“I have to admit I did feel a bit slighted and hurt when I was not invited to be part of the ‘Saved by the Bell’ reunion as well as other cast members' events, yet of course, I also realized that having this puzzling disorder may have played a major part in that factual decision,” Voorhies said in February on “The Dr. Oz Show” while discussing her mental health issues.

“With that in mind, I am truly thankful for having had the chance to work on a show that has been so successful.”

Her involvement in the new series closes the loop on five of the six child actors who ruled the halls of Bayside. Dustin Diamond, who played Screech Powers, is not scheduled to take part and there has been no word whether Dennis Haskins, who played Mr. Belding, will join the fun, either.

"Saved by the Bell" will be available on Peacock beginning Nov. 25.

Peacock is part of our parent company, NBCUniversal.