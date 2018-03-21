Get a 1st look at John Legend and Sara Bareilles in NBC's 'Jesus Christ Superstar'

share tweet pin email

The greatest story ever told is coming to primetime TV — and we've got a first look!

NBC has unveiled a new promo and an exclusive sneak peek of "Jesus Christ Superstar Live In Concert," the highly anticipated live broadcast of Andrew Lloyd Webber's famous rock opera.

The production stars Grammy winner John Legend as Jesus Christ, singer and actress Sara Bareilles as Mary Magdalene, "Hamilton" alum Brandon Victor Dixon as Judas, and rock legend Alice Cooper as King Herod.

The star-studded cast also includes Tony nominee Ben Daniels as Pontius Pilate, Tony nominee Norm Lewis as Caiaphas, "Hamilton" alum Jin Ha as Annas, Jason Tam as Peter and Swedish pop star Erik Gronwall as Simon Zealotes.

The live musical, which tells the story of the final week in Jesus' life, will be executive-produced by a team of Broadway heavyweights, including composer Webber, who won a Tony for writing the original 1971 show's music, and Tim Rice, who wrote the song's lyrics.

The new promo features Bareilles singing the show's anthem "Everything's Alright," while the special sneak preview clip shows behind-the-scenes footage of the cast rehearsing. The actors also share their thoughts about the magic of the show, and how it will be updated for audience today.

"I've been familiar with 'Jesus Christ Superstar' the show since I was a teenager in high school, we sang some of the songs in show choir," Legend reveals. "The power of this production is that it talks about the human emotions Jesus quite likely felt as he was about to be killed."

"This is absolutely one of the most classic shows of all time," says Bareilles. "Talk about timeless subject matter."

"Jesus Christ Superstar Live" in Concert will be broadcast from Marcy Armory in Williamsburg, Brooklyn, New York on April 1 at 8 p.m. on NBC.