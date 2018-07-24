Georgia lawmaker criticized for 'Who Is America?' episode

Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

Sacha Baron Cohen’s new Showtime series, “Who Is America?”, is getting attention for duping big names in news and politics. Last Sunday’s episode featured Georgia lawmaker Jason Spencer, who was tricked by an undercover Cohen into pulling down his pants and shouting racial slurs. NBC’s Stephanie Gosk and Jacob Soboroff and Amy Holmes of PBS' “In Principle” joins Megyn Kelly to discuss the series. Megyn says she believes Cohen is a “bully,” while Soboroff calls the show “genius.”