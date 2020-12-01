George W. Bush shares sweet photo to mark 2 years without father George H.W. Bush

Monday marked two years since President George H.W. Bush died at the age of 94. His son and former president, George W. Bush, shared a sweet photo of them fishing together in honor of his death.

"41 went to heaven two years ago today. Save a striper for me, Dad," he wrote in the caption.

The picture, dated summer 1991, showed a handwritten note from the elder Bush.

"George — My idea of Heaven! Devotedly, Dad," the note reads.

The younger Bush had been the one to announce his father's passing in 2018 as well. He shared a photo of the late president and the late Barbara Pierce Bush embracing.

"George H.W. Bush was a man of the highest character and the best dad a son or daughter could ask for. The entire Bush family is deeply grateful for 41's life and love, for the compassion of those who have cared and prayed for Dad, and for the condolences of our friends and fellow citizens," he wrote.

The former first lady passed away on April 17, 2018, at the age of 92.

Earlier this month, after the election, TODAY's Jenna Bush Hager shared a fond memory of her grandfather during his transition from president to private citizen.

"(My grandfather) started this tradition where the outgoing president would write a letter and leave it in the desk of the Oval Office so when the new president would come on the first day, he would open his desk and there it would be," Jenna said. "I've seen it before, and there are other letters. It was a tradition that continued."

The letter to his successor, Bill Clinton, begins informally: "Dear Bill, When I walked into this office just now I felt the same sense of wonder and respect that I felt four years ago. I know you will feel that, too. I wish you great happiness here. I never felt the loneliness some Presidents have described."

The letter George H.W. Bush wrote to his successor, Bill Clinton, in 1993. TODAY

He goes on to acknowledge the "very tough times" ahead, "made even more difficult by criticism you may not think is fair. I'm not a very good one to give advice; but just don't let the critics discourage you or push you off course."