Jenna Bush Hager thought she was posing for a sweet pic with twin sister (and beautiful bride) Barbara Bush on her wedding day ... but their father, former president George W. Bush, had other plans!

In the photo, Barbara, 36, is all smiles as Jenna embraces her. In the background, the former president leaps into action, donning a funny face as another wedding guest chimes in.

Talk about a pretty epic photobomb.

The funny moment came after Barbara said "I do" to screenwriter Craig Louis Coyne in an intimate ceremony in Kennebunkport, Maine. The newlyweds were surrounded by family and close friends.

Barbara Bush and Craig Coyne wedding on October 7, 2018 Paul Morse Photography

After being caught off-guard by the death of her grandmother and namesake, former first lady Barbara Bush, in April at the age of 92, Barbara wanted to get married as soon as possible so that her grandfather could be in attendance.

Wearing an ivory silk crepe Vera Wang custom gown, she was the picture of elegance on her special day.

In addition to the candid photo, Jenna Bush Hager was busy sharing plenty of other shots of the happy occasion, including this one showing the sisters together in a beautiful oceanside moment.

"Happy tears, heart exploding as I watched this beautiful girl get married in the place that means love and family. I'm so proud to be this beauty's sister," Jenna Bush Hager captioned the pic.

And all jokes and pranks aside, it's clear that George W. Bush was a proud papa that day. He shared a special pic of himself walking Barbara down the aisle on his own Instagram account.

"Barbara is named for a unique and strong woman — and rightly so, because she is unique and strong. @laurawbush and I are so proud of our compassionate, daring, fierce, kind, intelligent, loving daughter. And we’re thrilled to welcome Craig Coyne to our family," he captioned the pic, which he credited to @paulmorsephoto.

Congratulations to the family on this momentous occasion!