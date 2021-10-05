George Clooney won't let wife Amal watch this movie of his

George Clooney is so embarrassed by his Batman movie, he's forbidden his wife, Amal Clooney, from watching it.

Clooney took over the Caped Crusader role for 1997's infamous "Batman & Robin." The movie, which was directed by Joel Schumacher and co-starred Chris O’Donnell and Alicia Silverstone, bombed at the box office and was panned by critics.

George Clooney and wife Amal Clooney won't be watching his performance in "Batman & Robin" together anytime soon. Ray Tamarra / GC Images

At a recent screening of “The Tender Bar,” the new drama Clooney directed that stars another Batman, Ben Affleck, the 60-year-old Oscar winner told Variety that unlike Affleck and Michael Keaton, he wasn't invited to reprise his Batman role for the upcoming superhero flick "The Flash."

"When you destroy a franchise the way I did, usually they look the other way when ‘The Flash’ comes by," Clooney joked.

Clooney, center as the Caped Crusader, joked that he "destroyed" the "Batman" franchise. Alamy Stock Photo

That's when Amal Clooney chimed in, telling Variety, "He won’t let me watch it."

It's a decision George Clooney stands by. "There are certain films I just go, ‘I want my wife to have some respect for me,'" he joked.

It's hardly the first time the "Ocean's Eleven" star has blasted "Batman & Robin."

In December 2020, Clooney told radio host Howard Stern that he will never sit through the movie again. "It's so bad that it actually hurts to watch," he explained.

"The truth of the matter is, I was bad in it," Clooney added matter-of-factly, while pointing out that the movie's script and direction were also not up to par.

In fact, Clooney was so scarred from the movie that he told his pal Affleck — who's now portrayed the superhero multiple times — to run the other way when the part was first offered to him.

"Ben didn't listen to me and he ended up doing a great job, and I was wrong," he said.

Related: